COUDERSPORT — In its second game of league play, Smethport was able to protect its lead against a late Coudersport surge, coming out with a 60-53 win, the Hubbers’ first of the season.

In the offseason, both teams lost significant pieces and All-Stars to their roster to graduation. The Hubbers lost Alex Ognen’s 18 points a night, as well as his steals and assists which he led the team in. Coudy lost two seniors who played large roles for the Falcons in Christian Furman, who averaged close to 16 points, six rebounds and four steals and Garrett Kellert, who led the team in rebounds with nine while also tallying just over eight points and three steals.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos