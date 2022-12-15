COUDERSPORT — In its second game of league play, Smethport was able to protect its lead against a late Coudersport surge, coming out with a 60-53 win, the Hubbers’ first of the season.
In the offseason, both teams lost significant pieces and All-Stars to their roster to graduation. The Hubbers lost Alex Ognen’s 18 points a night, as well as his steals and assists which he led the team in. Coudy lost two seniors who played large roles for the Falcons in Christian Furman, who averaged close to 16 points, six rebounds and four steals and Garrett Kellert, who led the team in rebounds with nine while also tallying just over eight points and three steals.
“The biggest thing is that we’re young, we’re inexperienced so we have to work hard. We’re becoming stronger with the ball and we’re trying to figure out our defensive rotations,” said Coudy head coach Scott Easton. “Right now it’s all about coming to practice with a lunch pale and trying to figure out how to get these guys to be stronger with the basketball.”
Coudy entered the game with strong defense, led off by a block from Rielly Streich and followed by a defensive attack in the passing lanes which resulted in multiple steals in the first quarter. After being held scoreless for the first two minutes, the Hubbers were finally able to break through the defense and onto the scoreboard with a drive from Preston Alfieri.
The Falcons followed this up with a three from Mason Roessner, which sparked a back and forth battle, with neither team able to get a meaninful lead.
The second quarter was a shootout.
On consecutive possessions throughout the quarter, the Falcons and Hubbers scored and retaliated from deep with both teams refusing to fall behind. Streich, Micah Batson and LT Myers carried the Falcons offense with multiple shots from deep along with key steals, while Carson Dunn shot the lights out for the Hubbers. After entering the second quarter with both teams scoring a collective 24 points, the game entered halftime with Smethport clinging to a 31-27 lead.
“The key was just being fundamentally sound. These guys know how to play basketball, a good portion have played their whole lives,” said Hubbers head coach Tim Brosky. “They just had to come out and execute and let the game play out.”
The Falcons seemed panicked as they entered the second half, turning the ball over on the first two posessions. Forced or careless passes continued to plauge the Falcons as the Hubbers took advantage of them and quickly pulled away with fast break scores or 3-pointers in half-court sets.
With three minutes left, the Hubbers had scraped together a 44-35 lead, keeping the nine-point lead going into the fourth.
Facing a growing lead, the Falcons attempted to cut the deficit with shots from beyond the arc. While they managed to get clean looks, nothing was falling for the Falcons. On the other side of the court, the Hubbers broke through a full-court press and then slowed their offense to burn time off the clock, at one point pushing the lead to double-digits.
With time winding down, the Falcons were able to muster a run to close the gap. A steal and score from Streich cut the lead to six, followed by a three from Batson that put them within four. Batson then grabbed a second chance rebound and scored his fifth uniterrupted point, which cut it to a one posession game with under a minute remaining.
The Hubbers continued with their slow pace and, despite their late scoring run, the Falcons were forced to intentionally foul to stop the clock and gain possession. With 10 seconds remaining, Keegan Watson free throws pushed the lead to five and sealed the Hubbers first win of the season.
“(We came out with a win by) just staying calm. Throughout practice we know that we just have to keep the pressure going and keep things up beat,” said Brosky. “We know that we’re going to be in these situations. We know we’re going to be a scrappy team. This is the third big dog game for us, so we knew this was going to be a theme for us and guys executed very well for us tonight.”
The Hubbers offense was carried by Alfieri and Dunn, who ended with 24 and 18 points, respectively. The Falcons also had two players land in double-digit scoring in Roessner with 16 points and Streich with 14 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Smethport (60)
Alfieri 9 3-5 24, Dunn 5 4-4 18, Pelchy 3 1-2 7, Rounsville 1 0-0 3, COle 1 1-2 3, Watson 1 1-2 3, Sanderson 1 0-2. Totals: 21 10-17 Coudy (53)
Roessner 5 3-4 16, Streich 4 5-6 14, Myers 5 1-2 12, Batson 2 1-2 7, Chen 1 1-2 3, Sherry 0 1-2 1. Totals:
17 12-16 53 Smethport 13 31 47 60 Coudy 11 27 42 53
Three-point goals: Coudy 7 (Roessner 3, Batson 2, Myers, Streich), Smethport 5 (Alfieri 3, Dunn , Rounsville); Total fouls: Coudy 19, Smethport 18; fouled out:
none