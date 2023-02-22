Hamburg, N.Y. – The No. 6 seeded University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team kept their season alive on Tuesday night as they upset No. 3 Hilbert on the road 80-79. The Panthers used a huge night from senior Nathan Schneider, who scored 38 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

The post-season victory was the first for the program since the 2015-16 season.

