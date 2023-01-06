With just two months left in the season, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team will have eight weeks to face off against conference opponents, chasing their dream of hanging a banner at KOA Arena.

After winning their first game of the season, the Panthers dropped three in a row, two of which came during an early-season tournament played in Triffin, Ohio. However, after that skid, UPB has not lost back-to-back games and ended 2022 with a three-game win streak.

