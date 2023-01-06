With just two months left in the season, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team will have eight weeks to face off against conference opponents, chasing their dream of hanging a banner at KOA Arena.
After winning their first game of the season, the Panthers dropped three in a row, two of which came during an early-season tournament played in Triffin, Ohio. However, after that skid, UPB has not lost back-to-back games and ended 2022 with a three-game win streak.
“The teams we were playing were elite teams. We played top competition,” said UPB head coach Jessie DeLoof. “There were segments in all those games that I thought we played really well. Obviously you want to win every game, but that was the top competition that we played.”
The Panthers entered the new year with a match up against La Roche, the first of 14 straight Allegany Mountain Collegiate Conference opponents throughout the rest of the season. Despite a close first half, the Panthers eventually lost 84-72, giving them a 6-6 record, 0-1 in conference, that sits fifth in the AMCC.
Regardless, the Panthers’ .500 record is on par with the top of the league, and with teams just getting into conference play, there is still plenty of season left to make a push up the ladder.
“(The season has) been good, it’s been competitive. Guys are getting better, we’re getting better as a team,” said DeLoof. “I think the trajectory we’re on is positive and we’re heading in the right direction, but we have to take it one day at a time.”
One of those players getting better is Nathan Schneider, who is leading the AMCC in points and rebounds, making an argument for back-to-back All-Conference honors.
“I can’t say enough positive things about (Schneider.) He’s our best player, he’s our leader. He’s a tough player which we value toughness immensely in this program,” said DeLoof. “He’s obviously very skilled but I think more than that is just how he competes. That’s what I’m most impressed with so far.”
A season ago, Schneider averaged 20.5 points per game which was the second highest in the league. This year, the St. Marys graduate is averaging a league-high 25.3 points off of 60% from the field, which ranks second in the AMCC. He is also leading the league in rebounds with 8.5 a game.
“(Seeing progress this year) means a lot. I’ve put in a lot of work through the 15 years that I’ve been playing, and now it’s paying off, especially after having a bunch of injuries early in my college career,” said Schnieder, who was sidelined for the first two years of his college career. “I’m grateful to be able to do this.”
The counterpart to Schneider’s senior leadership is the five freshmen that have joined the Panthers, most notably Jeremy Rodriguez.
A 6’ guard coming off the bench, Rodriguez has made an impact for the Panthers already. Through his 20 minutes per game, he is contributing 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.6 steals, while Rodriguez’s hot shooting percentage from beyond the arc sits third in the AMCC at 44%.
“(Rodriguez) has really played some significant minutes for us. He brings something that we lack in athleticism. He’s just extremely athletic,” said DeLoof. “He knows how to compete as well; he loves basketball. Especially offensively and defensively, the thing he brings is a spark because of his elite athleticism.”
Along with increases of stats by individuals, UPB as a whole has shown much improvement. While having a slight drop off in points scored from last year, 81.6 points a game to 79.4, the Panthers have allowed 10 less points while on defense, going from opponents scoring 87 points a night to 77 points. The Panthers have also seen increases in their percentage from the free-throw line, amount of steals and blocks while also seeing a decrease in their turnovers pers game.
Along with the switch from non-conference to conference battles comes a certain change of attitude and mentality. From here on out, every game will play a factor into the Panthers’ hopes of a conference banner.
“Everything just gets turned up a notch, because everybody knows everybody. Scouting gets more extreme. The familiarity with the other teams is a lot more intense,” said DeLoof. “Also, the stakes are higher.
“I don’t care what anyone says, (conference games) mean a little bit more, because that’s the goal, to hang a banner, and how you hang a banner is winning the conference. We’re just going to put our heads down and work.”