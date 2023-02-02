The fans inside KOA Arena had plenty to cheer for as the final buzzer rang out.
Not only did the Panthers snap their two-game losing streak with a 76-62 win against Alfred State, but Nathan Schneider became the 26th member of the elite 1,000 point club at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford.
Coming into this game, Schneider was just 17 points shy of hitting 1,000 points and everyone in the gym was aware of it. As Schneider raced up the court, drove to the basket and scored, fans along the sideline called out the quickly shrinking number.
“Everyone was posting it around, so I couldn’t get away from it,” said Schneider on thinking about his scoring throughout the game. “Even if I wasn’t thinking about it, they were letting me know. It was definitely obvious.”
Finally, with just ten minutes left in the game, Schneider, who leads the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference in points with 23.5 a night, drew a foul and found himself at the free throw line. With two made shots, he cashed in point 999 and point 1,000.
“My family has been counting down on an Excel sheet for forever, and it’s a big deal. It’s something I didn’t get in high school, I missed it by 19 points so it’s something I’ve been looking forward to,” said Schneider. “I’m extremely happy I got it, especially at home with a win.”
Sacrificing a timeout, the Panthers were able to congratulate Schneider with hugs, cheers and a 1,000-point game ball.
“It’s an honor to coach (Schneider), it truly is. I’m going to coach for a long, long time, and if I get a couple guys like him in 40 years I’ll be thrilled,” said UPB head coach Jessie DeLoof. “I couldn’t imagine him not having a really, really successful college career. He’s too good and he’s too much of a hooper and he loves basketball too much.”
With the celebrations dying down, the Panthers refocused on the task at hand: finishing off Alfred State.
The Panthers (3-5 in the AMCC) held the sixth seed in the AMCC, the last seed that would earn a ticket to the playoffs and Alfred State (2-6 in the AMCC) held the seventh seed. With potential playoff implications on the line, the Panthers came out strong in the first half.
Scoring immediately from Phillip Wallace off a post spin, the Panthers put points on the board in rapid succession. Their defense, which denied any paint entry from the Pioneers, came away with multiple steals and used their speed in transition to convert them into points on the other end.
Points did not come easy for the Pioneers. After connecting on two jump shots early, Alfred State went scoreless for over five minutes.
In that time the Panthers had built up a 20-9 lead which only grew as they drove and dished to teammates in the paint. At the end of the first half, the Panthers held a 34-21 lead.
“It’s really hard to guard us, we are really good offensively. It’s just how many stops we can get. If we can hold teams to 21 points in the first half, we’re going to be up double-digits,” said DeLoof. “The offensive end is going to take care of itself.”
Coming out of the break, the Pioneers found new life and responded with quick offense. Finally, their jump shots began to fall, cutting into the deficit while their defense kept the Panthers from adding to their lead in succession.
The rapidly approaching Pioneers cut the lead to eight with 14 minutes remaining and just under three minutes later, a pair of triples put them infront, up 53-52. From there, both teams scored tick-for-tack, with the lead changing hands several times.
The back-and-forth battle continued until the Panthers’ work in the paint put them in the bonus with seven minutes left. Despite less-than-efficient shooting from the line, UPB was able to slowly crawl ahead and eventually found themselves up five.
With their confidence back, the Panthers retook the momentum with ironclad defense. Constant strips and steals got them in transition, and their fluid offense and passing amassed a 9-1 run in five minutes. Having an 11 point lead with just two minutes remaining, the Panthers began running out the clock, eventually sealing their fourth league win.
“Getting the win was the biggest thing. (Beating Alfred State) was just one small step of the goal that we have. We want to get to the playoffs and compete and hopefully hang a banner,” said Schneider. “Whatever I can do to help along the way, scoring 1,000 points is just something added on top of that.”