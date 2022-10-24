(EDITOR’S NOTE: Following is the first in a six-part series centering on the coming St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season from the five writers from the Times Herald and Bradford Era who will be contributing to the Bona coverage this year. Today: A closer look at this stage of coach Mark Schmidt’s career. Tomorrow: A profile on newcomer Kyrell Luc).

When it comes to college basketball in these parts, some things never change.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos