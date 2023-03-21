GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — An 18-point lead entering the fourth quarter wasn’t quite enough. The Cardinals still needed one more push to make history.
The Randolph boys basketball team turned a hot start into a big second-half lead in Saturday’s New York State Class C championship, pouring in 20 third-quarter points to take a 48-30 lead.
That’s when Haldane made a last stand to make Randolph truly earn its first state title in program history. The Blue Devils scored the fourth quarter’s first 10 points and rallied almost all the way back to make it a one-possession game. At the line with a two-point lead and 16 seconds remaining, freshman Cooper Freeman — a JV call-up scoring his first varsity point — made one of two free throws and Haldane missed two looks at a potential tying 3 as Randolph held on to win, 58-55.
“I was so nervous being out there,” Freeman said. “My heart was pounding through my chest.”
Freeman found his way on the court for the season’s biggest moments after an injury to starter Griffin Nelson in Friday’s semifinals, followed by foul trouble for Carson Conley on Saturday.
“I’m on the bench, I’m thinking, ‘poor Cooper, poor Cooper,’” Conley said. “Because the guy just got pulled up and (has to) shoot a free throw to give us the win for a state championship. There’s so much pressure on him and we’re so happy and proud of him that he could do that and step up.”
COMING OFF a four-point outing in the state semifinal, Randolph senior Jaiden Huntington turned in a career night in his biggest game yet. Huntington scored 14 points in the third quarter, including the last 11 as part of a 14-0 run. He finished 8-of-12 from 3-point distance in a season-high 28-point performance.
“It feels amazing. We’ve been talking about this since we were kids,” Huntington said of capturing a state title. “I feel like I’ve been saying this in all these interviews but it’s really true. It’s unbelievable that we even got here in the first place and now that we’ve (won).”
Conley, a fellow senior, scored 15 points with seven rebounds and two steals before fouling out with 2:10 remaining. Sophomore Drew Hind had eight assists and four rebounds while Owen Nelson dished out five assists.
Randolph girls
fall short in NYS title game
TROY — All postseason, when the Randolph girls needed a finisher, they’d find that run to advance.
That is, until the Cardinals faced the defense state champions.
Section 9’s Millbrook led wire to wire in Sunday’s NYSPHSAA Class C girls basketball championship. The Blazers led by nine at halftime, 31-22, Sunday afternoon at Hudson Valley Community College. Randolph threatened to tie by cutting the lead to 34-32 midway though the third but never came all the way back as Millbrook pulled away for a 59-45 repeat championship victory.
Payton Morrison scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for Randolph (21-5). Quinn Pence added 10 points and five rebounds and senior Kyra Pence swiped six steals in her final game.
The loss brings a disappointing end to a stellar season that saw Randolph reach the final four for the third time and the state championship for the first time since 2012. The night before, the Randolph girls watched their male schoolmates lift a state plaque in Glens Falls.
“We chipped it to 34-32, a two-point game and the crowd was into it, the girls were into it, hit a couple big shots,” Randolph coach David Pihlblad said. “This was a tough weekend for us. Traveling back and forth to the boys’ games, I was worried coming in that were we going to have enough in the tank? The second half, it’s not that the girls didn’t work hard, it’s just they beat us up inside towards the end, got some offensive boards and they beat us tonight. They’re back-to-back state champs. They’re a fantastic team.”
Ella Wilson led Millbrook (23-3) with 19 points, making her first five 3-pointers (finishing 5-of-6), along with six assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
Emily Grassler added 14 points and nine rebounds and Natalie Fox had seven points with 10 rebounds.
While Pihlblad expected a tough matchup with Grassler and Fox inside, it was Wilson’s shooting that lifted the Blazers back to the top of the state.
“Their bigs are really tough and that’s why they’ve won back-to-back state championships,” Pihlblad said. “Our focus today was to limit their bigs. We did that. Our girls battled, they fought. We took away 21 (Fox) and 33 (Grassler) for the most part and their guard No. 22 (Wilson) hit a bunch of 3s. We didn’t kind of expect that and she pretty much won them a state championship today.”
Wilson’s shooting just turned out to be too much for a defense already compensating for a side disadvantage.
“The film we watched, she hits a couple. We were OK with the shots that she was getting,” Pihlblad said of Wilson. “That was something we were going to give up by pinching and taking away the high post, we were going to give up those shots and we told the girls if she hits them, she hits them. We wanted to take their bigs, and she just hit some big shots in the big moments.”