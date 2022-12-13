SPORTS-BKC-MINNESOTA-PURDUE-GET

Zach Edey (15) of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball over Pharrel Payne (21) of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Mackey Arena on December 04, 2022, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

 Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season.

Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 the AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

