KANE — With intense defense and solid work in the post, the Ridgway boys basketball team was able to add a win to its record, beating Kane, 50-35, on the road.

The Elkers defense was a problem for the Wolves from the get-go. Starting out with a 2-3 zone coverage, the Elkers closed in on Kane’s ball handlers and refused to allow movement or quick passes. On offense, the Elkers were patient, probing the Wolves defense with short passes before tossing it down low to their post players, Alex Merritt and Jack Benninger.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos