KANE — With intense defense and solid work in the post, the Ridgway boys basketball team was able to add a win to its record, beating Kane, 50-35, on the road.
The Elkers defense was a problem for the Wolves from the get-go. Starting out with a 2-3 zone coverage, the Elkers closed in on Kane’s ball handlers and refused to allow movement or quick passes. On offense, the Elkers were patient, probing the Wolves defense with short passes before tossing it down low to their post players, Alex Merritt and Jack Benninger.
“Alex Merritt was staying patient on the inside. We work a lot of pivots and patience underneath, and he was showing it,” said Ridgway head coach Eric Herzing. “That kid really does have a really pure stroke and his confidence is growing each and every night.”
On offense, the Wolves got several good looks but could not cash in on open opportunities. Even while controlling the glass early, collecting multiple offensive rebounds, the Wolves struggled to get any points on the board or momentum behind them. After the first quarter, the Elkers held a 15-6 lead.
Both teams traded baskets early in the second quarter. The Wolves found some easy points by drawing fouls and heading to the free-throw line, but still could not stop the Elkers entrance into the paint, where Merritt baited defenders into the air with pump fakes and footwork.
However, with just under four minutes remaining in the half, the Wolves found some momentum. Ricky Zampogna scored down low off an offensive rebound before finding more points off a steal and fast break layup, which was immediately followed up by a 3-point shot from Brock Wensel, cutting the lead to just three points. After trading baskets once again, another Wolves steal by Sam Lundeen and a converted layup brought Kane to within one going into the break.
The Wolves came out of the break with new-found energy, scoring on their very first possession and then collapsing on defense to stop a drive through the paint from the Elkers. To combat that, the Elkers began to slow the pace of the game down, once again returning to patient and short passes.
Thrown out of their rhythm and with limited time to take back the lead, the Wolves began forcing shots, looking for jump shots without being able to score. Their inability to string points together began to snowball as they went several minutes without finding the bottom of the net. The Elkers did not have that problem, as they continuously scored in the paint from tough drives and post maneuvers, coming out of the quarter up, 40-30.
Once again, the Wolves came out with energy. Lundeen cashed in a 3-pointer, followed by a drive by Zampogna, but similarly to the start of the third quarter, the effort and intensity faded after the first several minutes. As Kane’s shots began to miss, the Elkers began controlling the glass on both sides of the court, resulting in easy second-chance points.
Once again running the clock out with slow pace, the Elkers survived.
“I talk about it all the time, our bench and our five on the court have to be the team that’s working the hardest and having the most fun,” said Herzing. “The guys on the court were working hard, the guys on the bench were talking and we had a blast. That’s important to us.”
Zampogna led the Wolves offensive attack with 13 points while grabbing five rebounds and two steals and a block. Scott Szymanski also collected five rebounds and also scored six points.
For Ridgway, two Elkers ended in double-digit scoring. Merritt finished with 14 points and alongside him was Aaron Sorg with 11 points.
Ridgway (50) Maritt 6 2-3 14, Sorg 5 0-0 11, Benninger 3 0-0 7, Kilpeck 2 2-2 6, Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Panebianco 2 0-0 4, Devalance 1 0-0 2, Streich 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 4-5 50
Zampogna 5 0-0 13, Lundeen 2 2-2 7, Szymanski 3 0-0 6, Darr 1 2-3 4, Wensel 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-5 35
Three-point goals: Rway 2 (Benninger, Sorg), Kane 3 (Lundeen, Zampogna, Wensel); Total fouls: Rway 13, Kane 13; fouled out: none