ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — It was a bad night for the students to be on break.
The Reilly Center’s reputation as a pit in college basketball isn’t about a building.
It’s not about the fans sitting in the reds and blues.
It’s the undergrads who generate an annoying din and totally antagonize visiting teams.
Those in the seatbacks are spectators, the students are participants.
And they were really needed on Friday night.
A crowd of 3,005 showed up at the RC to see St. Bonaventure take on a very good Florida Gulf Coast team, but few, if any, were students.
And as the Bonnies were handled by the Eagles, 71-58, there was no boisterous student section to draw the crowd into it.
FGCU took the lead with just over 15 minutes to play and never trailed again.
Bona made a push and cut the lead to 57-51 with six minutes remaining, which stirred the crowd momentarily, but a couple of missed shots later rendered it silent again.
It’s hard to say whether the Bonnies would have won, had the students been there. But it’s them who carry the team’s water and pull the rest of the crowd into a close game and make the RC deafening.
TO BE SURE, this was hardly Bona’s best effort.
In falling to 6-5, coach Mark Schmidt’s team was out-rebounded by 13, giving up 14 on the offensive glass. Florida Gulf Coast (9-3) shot 48 percent from the field and its bench outscored Bona, 33-8.
Both teams combined to launch 48 three-pointers but made only eight each.
Chief executioner for the Eagles wasChase Johnston, a transfer from Stetson, the sixth man, who scored 22 points in as many minutes 4-of-8 on treys and added four steals.
And this was an experienced team, in this transfer portal world, as three of its starters were from St. Joseph’s, Purdue and Richmond.
AFTERWARD, Schmidt admitted, “We didn’t get off to a good start, it seemed like we were fatigued … they were a step quicker than us all night. We were up at halftime by two and held them to 31 points so we defended decently.
“But when you get outrebounded by 13, it’s hard to win and they were plus-14 (points) in the paint.”
He added, “We’d get stops (on defense) and in the last five seconds they’d break us down and make a shot or get an offensive rebound. The game is won below the foul line on the defensive backboard and keeping guys in front of us on second shots. We didn’t block out.
“We fought, but we couldn’t make the plays when we needed to. We had some open shots … they made ‘em, we didn’t. We just didn’t have the step we needed against a good team. We’ve got to play with more energy, we’ve got to be quicker to the ball, we’ve got to execute better on both ends, we’ve got to block out.”
Toward the end, though Schmidt denied it, he seemed resigned to the fact that it wasn’t the Bonnies night. His normal energetic, excitable, demonstrative persona wasn’t there as Bona, on this night, just didn’t have it.
Unfortunately, for that matter, neither did the crowd.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)