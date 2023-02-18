PITTSBURGH (AP) — The anger is still tangible to Greg Elliott and the rest of the Pittsburgh Panthers. Accessible, too.

A couple of swipes on Elliott’s phone takes him back to the preseason poll that picked Pitt to finish 14th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference. Four months, 19 wins and one surprising sprint to the top of the ACC later, it still makes the guard shake his head.

