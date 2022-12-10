Women- Pitt-Bradford 60, Keuka 44
Bradford, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s basketball team used a stifling defensive effort to earn their first victory of the season, defeating Keuka College 60-44.
After a slow start that saw neither team score for the firs 3:20 of play, the Panthers jumped ahead with back to back layups from Avery Benzel. They were able to take a 12-9 lead into the second quarter and used 6 more points from Benzel and 5 from Ashley hall to extend their advantage to 24-16 at the break. They continued their defensive dominance in the third half, limiting the Wolves to single digit points for the third straight period. In that time, The Panthers poured in 19 more using 8 points on 3-6 shooting from Hall to push their lead to 43-25. In the fourth, the Wolves were able to find some offense, scoring 19 points, but the Panthers worked to limit their scoring runs and scored 17 of their own to secure the win.
One game after setting a new career high with 20 points at Thiel, Ashley Hall had a career night, pouring in 29 points, while also leading the game with 13 rebounds. Avery Benzel added 16 points for the Panthers, shooting 6-12 from the field.
The Panthers move to 1-7 with the win. They will take the next week off four finals, and then return to action on Saturday, December 17th, when they travel to Penn State-DuBois for a 1:00 p.m. tipoff.
Men – Keuka 82, Pitt-Bradford 78
Bradford, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team was back in action on their home court on Friday evening, as they took on Keuka College. The Panthers led for the majority of the contest, but ultimately fell 82-78.
After a slow start, the Panthers moved into an early on a Lennon Lindholm three and then slowly built up a double digit lead, as Nathan Schneider scored 14 first half points to send the game to the break with the Panthers up 41-33. They struggled to keep the Wolves off the scoreboard in the second half, as they allowed 49 points in the period. The visitors slowly whittled away the Panther advantage until taking their first lead in nearly 28 minutes of game time with 3 minutes to go. They pushed their lead to five but Alex Rodriguez was able to drill two three pointers around a Keuka free throw to tie the game at 76 with 47 seconds remaining. Keuka answered with a three of their own and then added three late free throws before a putback layup from Schneider ended the game.
Nathan Schneider led the Panthers with 30 points. He made 918 from the field and added 12-13 from the line. Jeremy Rodriguez scored 9 points off the bench and added 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Alex Rodriguez finished with 9 as well, making 3-5 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers fell to 3-5 with the loss. They will not have to wait long to have an opportunity to get back in the win column, as they will host former AMCC foe Medaille at 4:00 p.m tomorrow.