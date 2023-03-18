SPORTS-BKC-PITTSBURGH-IOWASTATE-GET

Jamarius Burton (11) of the Pittsburgh Panthers layups against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

 Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh held sixth-seeded Iowa State to 23% shooting in a 59-41 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jamarius Burton added 11 points and Greg Elliott had 10 for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers, who stormed to a 22-2 lead after Iowa State missed its first 11 shots. Things didn’t get much better for the Cyclones, who had three stretches in which they missed at least eight consecutive shots.

