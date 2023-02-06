The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team set a new program record with 19 three-pointers on Saturday as they easily dispatched Mount Aloysius 109-56.
The Panthers made 19-of-39 from beyond the arc, a 48.7 shooting percentage, which allowed them to score 109 points, the most a Panther team has scored in a game since a 111-117 overtime loss in February of 2018. Seven different Panthers made threes in the victory.
While the Panther’s hot shooting was the story of the day, it was set up by a stifling defensive effort in the first half of play. The Panthers allowed Mount Aloysius to score on a layup 2:45 into the game and then kept the Mounties off the board for the next 10 minutes of play to open up a 31-2 lead.
On the offensive end, Nathan Schneider opened the scoring on the Panthers’ first possession. A Gus Napoleon Jumper put the Panthers up 5-2 before the Panthers hit their first three as Lennon Lindholm made a long ball on a pass from Trey Oyler. The pair teamed up again a possession later, as Lindholm fed Oyler for another trey.
Oyler was able to add another three minutes later, while Caden Beldin scored five points and Alex Rodriguez added four more as the Panthers built their 29-point lead.
After Mount Aloysius ended their drought, BJ Wallace quickly answered with a layup of his own. While the Mounties were able to find some offensive success in the back half of the first, the Panthers used three more long balls and five free throws to take a 51-12 lead to halftime.
The Panthers continued their offensive barrage after the break, as Beldin and Schneider hit threes on the first two possessions of the half and Gavyn Mason added a fast break layup before the Mounties were able to get on the board. Mount Aloysius scored eight unanswered, but Lindholm was able to keep the Panthers well ahead with back-to-back threes.
Pitt-Bradford’s rotation continued to have success against the Mountie defense as they shot 52.6% from the field and 57.1% from three.
Over the final five minutes of play, The Panthers expanded their rotation, allowing a group of younger players to get quality minutes. Logan Joncas and Jakobi Flynn each made a three and a pair of free throws, while Trae Hill and Jackson McManus were able to make layups inside.
Trey Oyler led the Panthers with 18 points, making 6-8 from three. He also had 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Nathan Schneider finished with 15 points, while also accumulating 6 assists. Lennon Lindholm and Gavyn Mason each added 14 points, while Caden Beldin and Alex Rodriguez both reached double figures with 10 points. 15 different Panthers were able to get on the scoresheet in the game.
The victory moves the Panthers to 11-10 on the season and 5-5 in AMCC play. They are currently in a tie for 4th place and can clinch a postseason spot with one more victory. They will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 4th, as they travel to Erie, P.A. for a pivotal matchup with Penn State-Behrend.
Women: Mount Aloysius 55, UPB 50
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to take a 4th quarter lead against Mount Aloysius on Saturday afternoon but ultimately fell to the Mounties by a score of 55-50.
The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead as the Panthers were unable to get on the board until Ashley Hall made a pair of free throws after over three and a half minutes of play. The Panthers were not able to build any momentum after the free throws as the Mounties added 5 more before Katie Woolson made a put-back layup with 3:51 left in the quarter. They pushed their lead to 12-4 before Woolson added a free throw in the last minute.
Pitt-Bradford found their form as the game moved into the second quarter, as they scored the first six points of the period.
Abigail Goss made a put-back layup on the opening possession of the quarter and Trinity Lockwood-Morris made a jumper after a defensive stop. A few possessions later, McKenna Kelly was able to drive to the basket for a layup to cut the Mountie advantage to one point. The guests quickly responded, scoring five straight of their own. Woolson made a three on a pass from Alexa Ackerman to get the deficit back to one point.
With 1:33 left in the half, Abigail Goss made a layup to keep the Panthers within one possession but saw her effort answered with five straight to push the advantage right back to seven points. Daizjah Brown was able to make two late free throws to send the game to the half with the score 25-20 in favor of the Mounties.
The Mounties made a three on their opening possession of the second half, but Kelly scored six unanswered over a two-minute span to get the lead back to second points. Pitt-Bradford was unable to build further momentum, as the Mounties quickly scored six straight of their own to get their advantage back to eight. The Panthers held the Mounties to just one free throw over the final two minutes of the quarter, while making four of their own, keeping the deficit at five heading into the final quarter.
Mount Aloysius got on the board first in the fourth and answered a Summer Anderson layup with a three, but the Panthers were able to make another run, scoring nine in a row to take their first lead of the game.
Anderson made another basket inside to start the run and Lockwood-Morris followed with a pair of free throws. Goss pulled the Panthers to within two with a layup before Alexa Ackerman drilled a three from the corner to put the Panthers in front 43-42.
The teams each traded a pair of made free throws before the Panthers’ offense hit another dry spell as they were unable to score for a three-and-a-half minute span, allowing Mount Aloysius to build a 51-45 lead. The Panthers pulled back to be within two points after four free throws, but they would get no closer as Mount Aloysius made four in a row down the stretch to put the game away. Brown hit one final free throw with five seconds remaining to close the game.
McKenna Kelly led the Panthers with 12 points. She also had 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Abigail Goss was able to score 8 points and grab 12 rebounds as she was limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble. Katie Woolson had 6 points and 6 rebounds, while Alexa Ackerman tallied 5 assists.
Pitt-Bradford drops to 3-17 on the season with a 1-9 record in AMCC play. They will return to action on Wednesday, February 8th, as they host Penn State-Behrend at 7:00 p.m. in KOA Arena.