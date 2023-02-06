The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team set a new program record with 19 three-pointers on Saturday as they easily dispatched Mount Aloysius 109-56.

The Panthers made 19-of-39 from beyond the arc, a 48.7 shooting percentage, which allowed them to score 109 points, the most a Panther team has scored in a game since a 111-117 overtime loss in February of 2018. Seven different Panthers made threes in the victory.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos