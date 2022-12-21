After completing a six-week regular season, the five BYBL teams entered their playoff weekend. After breezing through the opening round of the tournament, the Pennhills Resources Panthers took home the championship. Results from the tournament weekend are as follows:
No. 1 Pennhills Resources Panthers 39, No. 2 Luciano Builders Red Raiders 28
In the final game of the season, with a title on the line, the Panthers overcaame the Red Raiders with the help of three double-digit scorers. Andrew Benson, Brayden Cook and Ryan Nelson each scored 10 points, carrying the offensive load in the finals. Samuel Benson scored eight points and Kohen Pantuso scored one during the win.
The Red Raiders were led by Eli Haynoski, who scored a team-high 11 points against the Panthers, followed by Blake Luciano with eight points. Jonah Bridge scored five points and Lucas Jennings scored four points.
No. 4 Bradford V.F.W. Tar Heels 21, No. 5 Georgia-Pacific Jayhawks 17
To kick off the playoffs, the Tar Heels snuck out a win against the Jayhawks, scoring by committee, as five of the Tar Heels found their way into the scoring books. Josh Woodhouse led the team in points with nine, followed by Dylan Wertz with seven. Lucas Himes and Abram Kuhn both scored two points in the win and Cooper Burns ended with one point.
Owen Strotman scored a team-high eight points against the Tar Heels, followed by Cole Funk, Max Gow and Lucas South who all scored two points. Evan Cook recorded three points in the loss.
No. 1 Pennhills Resources Panthers 40, No. 4 Bradford V.F.W. Tar Heels 14
After beating the Jayhawks, the Tar Heels faced the top-seeded Panthers, whose big three of Andrew Benson, Brayden Cook and Ryan Nelson took over. Nelson led the Panthers in points with 14, narrowly edging out Cook who scored 13. Andrew Benson tallied 11 points while his brother Samuel Benson finished with two points.
For the Tar Heels, Dylan Wertz scored a team-high five points. Josh Woodhouse scored three points from a shot behind the arc while Cooper Burns, Abram Kuhn and Lucas Himes all scored two points.
No 2. Luciano Buidlers Red Raiders 30, No. 3 McCourt Label Bonnies 25
Faced off against the Bonnies in their opening playoff game, the Red Raiders came out ahead with the help of Blake Luciano’s 19-point performance, leading the team to the finals. Along with Luciano, Jonah Bridge scored eight points, Brady Pogue scored two points and Eli Haynoski scored one point in the win over the Bonnies.
Jaron Lohrman led the charge for the Bonnies on offense, tallying 12 points. P.J. Stitt finished with seven points and Daniel Close ended the game with six points.
No. 3 Luciano Builders Red Radiers 11, McCourt Label Bonnies 0