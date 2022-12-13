COUDERSPORT — After losing several close games, the Bradford boys basketball team got its season back on track, beating Coudersport 55-31 through vicious defense and fluid ball movement.

Before this game, the Owls were on a three-game losing skid, including their most recent loss against Oil City where the Owls surrendered the ball constantly. In order to end the losing streak and get some momentum, the Owls looked to fix their mental gaps.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos