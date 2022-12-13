COUDERSPORT — After losing several close games, the Bradford boys basketball team got its season back on track, beating Coudersport 55-31 through vicious defense and fluid ball movement.
Before this game, the Owls were on a three-game losing skid, including their most recent loss against Oil City where the Owls surrendered the ball constantly. In order to end the losing streak and get some momentum, the Owls looked to fix their mental gaps.
“I told them before the game, we’re 0-0 right now. We just needed to reboot a little bit. We’re getting better everyday. We needed to start (against Coudersport),” said Bradford head coach John Bennardi. “The big thing is consistency. We play a lot of young guys and we need to keep that focus and consistency.”
Although they turned the ball over on their first possession, the Owls immediately snapped back with consecutive steals on Coudersport’s first two possessions. Implementing a hard-nosed, full-court press, the Owls dominated the Falcons, stunting their defense and finding easy and open shots on offense.
On multiple possessions, the Falcons struggled to cross half-court and when they did, only found one basket throughout the first eight minutes. At the end of one quarter, the Owls led 10-3.
The Falcons started to get momentum in the second quarter, keeping up with the Owls on an 8-8 run early. While they continued to turn the ball over, the Falcons chipped away at the free throw line, finding occasional shots from deep to sink.
The Owls kept up their aggressive defense, which led to fast break scores, but were only able to hold a five-point lead at the half.
“Defense for us is kind of our staple. It’s our brand. All year we’ve played with pretty good defense, no matter how badly we’ve been offensively a few times, (defense) keeps us close,” said Bennardi. “We’re just rounding into shape a little bit. It’s a work in progress but it’s turning around quickly.”
The game was determined in the third quarter. The Owls stole any momentum the Falcons had with their cornerstone defense, forcing an eight-second violation on the Falcons first possession, and then forcing three consecutive turnovers on top.
With their defense on fire and the Falcons continuing to give the ball up through careless passes, the Owls scored 21 interrupted points, pushing the lead above 20. The Falcons, seemingly deflated, only scored seven points in the third quarter, giving up a 25-7 run that put the game away.
“I think we had a lot of good looks in the first half, we just didn’t finish. When we don’t finish and get nervous, we just start firing shots, that’s a sign of a young team,” said Bennardi. “The big thing was movement, taking care of the basketball, seeing the floor. It’s all the fundamental stuff and we’ve been working really hard on that.”
With the game all but over, both teams entered their reserves after the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter. The Owls had preserved their lead and earned their second win of the season.
Three Owls landed in double-digit scoring on the night. Chase Wineberg led the scoring with 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Talan Reese followed with 12 points and four rebounds, while Jake Franz recorded 10 points and a team-high seven steals. Altogether, the Owls combined for 21 steals.
“League starts Friday. (Punxsutawney) is a very good team, they beat us three times last year so we don’t need any more motivation,” said Bennardi on continuing the momentum. “We just got to get better. To stay fundamentally sound and take care of the ball. We got to string some wins together and get to that point where we go out and expect to win.”
AT COUDERSPORT Bradford (55)
Johnson 2 0-0 4, Reese 5 2-2 12, Franz 5 0-1 10, Warner 3 0-0 6, Stark 1 0-0 2, Wineberg 7 1-2 14, Gleason 3 0-0 6. Totals:
25 3-6 55 Coudersport (31)
Roessner 2 3-4 9, Myers 0 0-1 1, Streich 4 4-6 13, Hillman 1 0-0 3, Van Why 0 4-4 4, Titus III 0 1-2 1. Totals:
7 13-20 31 Bradford 10 18 43 55 Coudersport 3 13 21 31
Three-point goals: Bradford 0, Coudy 4 (Roessner 2, Streich, Hillman); Total fouls: Bradford 20, Coudy 14; fouled out: None.