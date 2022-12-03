DUKE CETNER — The Bradford boys basketball team opened its season with a dominant performance against Eisenhower, winning 67-40 in a game that showcased its skills up and down the roster.
The start of the season began with the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament, hosted at Otto-Eldred, where In the first quarter, the Owls aimed to bolster their defense. Out of the gates, the Owls stifled any fast break opportunities with a full court press and in the paint, constant efforts from collapsing defenders sent multiple shots back and forced the Knights into shooting from deep.
“(Defense) is all I do. Our brand is defense. We predicate this program on defense. Everybody knows the system is if you don’t play defense for me you just don’t play,” said Bradford head coach John Bennardi. “If other teams can’t score and we can, that ends up in a win. We work on it every night along with a lot of shooting, so we try to balance it as much as we can, but this program is going to be built on defense as long as I’m here.”
Brendan Warner put the Owls on the board with a score in the low post, followed by a pair of free throws from Talan Reese. After the first several minutes, the game was knotted at nine-a-piece, with neither team able to pull ahead.
In the second quarter, the Owls put their foot on the gas offensively, opening with a 8-3 run that gave them a 24-16 lead. Bradford kept the ball rolling offensively with their fluid passing to constant cutters, as well as multiple steals that allowed easy points on the fast break.
Despite the Knights trying to enforce a full court press, the Owls’ playmaking only heated up. Down low, AJ Gleason controlled the glass with rebound after rebound while Chase Wineberg showed off his footwork in the post for constant buckets. Accentuated by a deep-three buzzer beater, Bradford ended the half 34-20.
“We’ve been saying since day one that if we move the basketball, we’re going to get good looks. We have a lot of guys that can handle the ball and we take care of the basketball,” said Bennardi. “Ball and player movement is something that we’ve been stressing all last season so it makes a huge difference.”
The third quarter was where the Owls put it away, offensively and defensively. The Owls continued to strip passes haphazardly thrown from the Knights and their fluid ball movement shifted the rattled defense out of place for easy buckets. By the time the buzzer rang, the Owls had only allowed seven points and scored 20 of their own, going into the final quarter ahead 52-27.
Resorting to the depths of the lineups, the Owls subbed in their reserves just a few minutes into the fourth quarter. Tired from trying to hold up a web of full court presses, the Knights struggled to find ways to stop anything on defense, eventually giving up a 30-point deficit with four minutes left. As time ticked away, the Owls slowed down their offense and waited out the clock, winning 67-40 in their first game of the season.
In the first night of the Otto-Eldred tournament, the Owls had three players score double-digit points. Jake Franz led his team with 14 points, followed by Reese with 12 and Wineberg with 11. With their defensive efforts in full effect, the Owls only allowed four Knights to score in the opening night.
“We’re working. They’re coming together as a team, its a team-first concept. We run guys in and out and everybody’s cheering for each other, everybody’s rooting each other on,” said Bennardi.
“They’re just happy to be a part of something and happy to be winning ball games. They go out and give their all.”
Otto-Eldred 71, Gowanda 28
With new head coach Derrick Francis at the helm, the Terrors got their season off to a 1-0 start with a 71-28 victory over Gowanda.
OE dominated the game on both sides of the court, allowing only 19 points to be scored throughout the first two quarters while finding 51 of their own in the same amount of time, putting the game out of reach already. In the second half, OE kept their intensity up, finishing the game on a 20-10 run.
The Terrors scored by way of committee with eight players finding their way into the scorebooks and three of them finishing with double digits. Austin Cousins carried the offensive load for OE, finishing with 23 points, including 7 three-pointers, along with four steals. Shene Thomas recorded 16 points and three steals while Landon Francis ended the game with 14 points and five rebounds.
Centner 3 1-1 10, Ondus 3 1-3 10, Herman 1 1-2 3, Warrior 1 0-0 3, Rivera 1 0-1 2
Cousins 8 0-0 23, Thomas 7 2-3 16, Francis 5 0-0 14, Manning Splain 4 0-0 9, Caldwell 2 1-2 5 Derrick 0 2-2 2, Max Splain 0 1-2 1
Three-point goals: OE (12) Cousins 7, Francis 4, Manning Splain 1, Gowanda (3) Centner 1, Ondus 1, Warrior 1; Total fouls: OE 8, Gowanda 14; fouled out: none