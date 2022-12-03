ad

Isaiah Fitton battles through the paint for a layup during the Bradford Owls 67-40 over Eisenhower.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

DUKE CETNER — The Bradford boys basketball team opened its season with a dominant performance against Eisenhower, winning 67-40 in a game that showcased its skills up and down the roster.

The start of the season began with the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament, hosted at Otto-Eldred, where In the first quarter, the Owls aimed to bolster their defense. Out of the gates, the Owls stifled any fast break opportunities with a full court press and in the paint, constant efforts from collapsing defenders sent multiple shots back and forced the Knights into shooting from deep.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos