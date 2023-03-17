o-e follow up

The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team celebrates with its fans after winning the District 9 Class A championship March 4. The O-E boys and girls teams are both 2-0 in the PIAA playoffs and will play in the quarterfinals Saturday at PennWest Clarion. They’ve embarked on an historic run together with their community behind them.

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

This time, the pressure was on Shawn Gray.

Leading Otto-Eldred into the PIAA basketball playoffs, his group was tasked with replicating what the boys had already done — win.

