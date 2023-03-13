For Mark Schmidt, it had to make for a sense of both fulfillment and frustration.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach had, of course, paced the sidelines in this game, on this day, before. He led Bona to its first Atlantic 10 Tournament championship in 2012, steered the young Bonnies to within a missed buzzer-beating 3-pointer of an unlikely crown in 2019 and completed a double championship with a win over VCU at UD Arena during the COVID season of 2020-21.
This year, however, after an early exit at the hands of Davidson, the 16th-year coach was forced to watch the A-10 championship game from home. And as he took in this matchup of the tournament’s top two seeds, he would undoubtedly have been reminded:
“We beat both of these teams in the regular season.”
YES, BONA went into VCU and knocked off the team that would go on to win both the regular season and tournament titles, the latter of which came with a 68-56 triumph over the Flyers on Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center. It took down Dayton inside the Reilly Center a week later.
In the end, Schmidt’s group was the only A-10 team to beat both the Rams and Flyers this season. That’s something that not even his very best teams (2016, ‘18, ‘21 and ‘22) had accomplished. And that, unquestionably, was the fulfilling part of an otherwise inconsistent 2022-23 campaign. Frustrating was that, though Bona had proven it could beat the league’s two NCAA-caliber teams, it followed that glorious week by losing seven of its final eight games.
Poetic it might have been that these were the last two standing in Brooklyn.
OH, DAYTON and VCU have long been the league’s banner programs, the two most likely to reach championship Sunday on their own merit. But both were owed one after each had an NCAA trip cruelly taken from it by COVID in the last few years. Dayton, remember, was having one of its best all-time seasons, sitting 29-2 and in line for a No. 1 seed, when the 2020 tournament was canceled three years ago yesterday. VCU, meanwhile, had made it as an at-large the year Bona beat it for the automatic bid and wound up being the only one in the 68-team field that had to forfeit its first-round game due to a late COVID outbreak.
Both teams were led by bonafide NBA players, the Flyers by Obi Toppin and the Rams by Bones Hyland, and both had aspirations of making noise, particularly Dayton, which was viewed as a Final Four contender. And so, with due respect to Fordham, and the incredible story it would have been had the Bronx-based Rams been playing for the Big Dance, the A-10’s two big boys were probably deserving of the opportunity.
And by the final horn, it was Virginia Commonwealth — the closest thing the conference had to an at-large contender — which seized it.
BY BEATING Dayton, VCU eliminated any doubt about its place in the field.
Yes, the Rams had looked the part of an NCAA team of late, winning 10 of 11 games since losing to Bona on Jan. 28 and entering Sunday with a record of 26-7. The idea that a 26-win, first-place A-10 team wouldn’t be a lock, and that its spot would be taken by a ninth-place Big Ten team with a .500 league record, continues to be an abomination of the system. VCU, however, would almost certainly have been haunted by the fact it had just one Quadrant 1 victory on the year.
But rather than having to live that reality, it put that fate into its own hands, holding Dayton to just six points and no field goals over the final 10:12 to claim its second A-10 title since joining the league in 2012 (2015 being the other).
The Rams also made what had long been brewing — after VCU, Dayton and Saint Louis all struggled in the non-conference — a reality: The A-10 is a one-bid league for the first time in 18 years.
Since garnering a conference-best six bids in 2013-14 (somehow, the year AFTER Xavier, Temple and Butler departed), the A-10 had still averaged 2.6 bids per year, with a pair of representatives in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments, though it had come dangerously close to having just one bid on a few occasions. This year, though, it happened, and the league will send just one team for the first time since nationally ranked George Washington was the lone rep in 2004-05.
And how can you not continue to help but feel the NCAA wants to weed out those mid-major teams in a hurry? Once again, the bracket has its share of first-round matchups pitting two non-Power 5s against one another, including San Diego State-Charleston (5-12), Memphis-Florida Atlantic (8-9) and, yes, Saint Mary’s-VCU (5-12). It’s like the selection committee is making no secret that it wants as many big-brand schools to advance as possible.
But here’s hoping VCU can make some kind of run. Coach Mike Rhodes has seemingly always run a clean program, been classy toward Bona and easy for fans to root for … unlike the insufferable Travis Ford at Saint Louis, whom it was a joy to see downed by Rhodes’ Rams in the A-10 semifinals.