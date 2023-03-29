Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany headlined the North Tier League girls basketball awards, with both teams boasting three All-Stars, as well as Katie Sheeler earning the Most Valuable Player award for a second year in a row.
The Lady Terrors (16-0 NTL, 23-2 overall) maintained their dominance again this season, standing out throughout the regular season, finally earning that elusive District 9 champion title and going on to make a fierce push throughout the PIAA, falling just short of the semifinals.
“(Our season) was historical in a lot of different ways. Back-to-back NTL championships, first ever district championship, 25 victories,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “We were three halves away, and maybe just a couple of quarters away, honestly, from being undefeated and going to a Final Four.”
To add to their achievements this season is the recognition of three NTL All-Stars in Katie Sheeler, Anna Merry and Bri Heller, all of whom recieved the same honors last year.
Sheeler was a cold-blooded scorer who would attract the attention of each opposing team’s defense, often in the form of double-teams, on a nightly basis. Living up to her reputation, Sheeler finished the season averaging 22 points a night, almost 10 points higher than the next highest scoring All-Star, on 45% shooting from the field. Along with her point production, Sheeler contributed 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebound and 5.5 steals per contest, these numbers producing her fourth consecutive All-Star honors and second consecutive time as NTL MVP.
“I call Katie my generational player. I don’t know if I’ll ever coach a kid as talented as she is, but also somebody who worked at her game all the time,” said Gray. “She worked on basketball year-round. When your best player is also one of your hardest workers, that’s pretty special.”
Playing alongside Sheeler was Merry and Heller. Merry was the Lady Terrors’ tough-nosed two-guard. While Sheeler was the primary option on offense, the ball would regularly find Merry, who put up 9.4 points, 2.9 steals and three rebounds every contest.
Heller acted as the glue-gal for O-E. Her work usually centered on defense, where Heller would protect the paint from post-players or drivers who made it past the first line of defenders.
On that end of the floor, Heller averaged 2.2 steals and one block a game, also cleaning the glass for seven rebounds a night. On offense, Heller provided a pressure valve, cashing in on second-chance points for a 5.8 points per game average.
“Anna works so hard and she’s just relentless on both sides of the floor, just a gamer. She’s not the biggest kid in the world but that didn’t matter. She always gave the best she had,” said Gray. “Bri is one of the smartest kids I’ve ever been around and just a super, super gifted athlete. She knew the plays, she knew the defenses and where everyone should be.”
The awards did not stop there for the Lady Terrors, as their prolific program also garnered Shawn Gray Coach of the Year Award for the second year in a row, albeit, this year being Co-Coach of the Year.
Port Allegany also had three Lady Gators selected as All-Stars.
Port (14-2 NTL, 20-5 overall) kept in stride with the Lady Terrors all season, finishing with the second-best league record after O-E. Unfortunately for the Lady Gators, their regular season success did not quite manifest in the postseason, as Port was knocked from the D9 playoffs in the first round by DuBois Central Catholic and then lost in the second round of the consolation bracket to Clarion. However, Kayleigha Dowell, Ella Moses and Evin Stuaffer’s hard work all season still earned them league recognition as All-Stars.
Dowell was the Lady Gators’ lone All-Star last year as a sophomore and continued her development into her junior year. Playing as a stretch-forward that could be counted on to crash the offensive glass as well as knock down a 3-pointer, Dowell averaged a 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and two steals a game.
Moses took a major step in the right direction this year, becoming a do-it-all player who, at times, pulled the Lady Gators out of their slump and sparked life into the team. Coming close to averaging a double-double, Moses recorded 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 steals a night.
Coudersport was the last team to have multiple All-Star selections, with Emma Chambers and Sierra Myers each earning the award for the first time.
The Lady Falcons (12-4 NTL, 16-7 overall) maintained a simlar record from the 2021-2022 season despite injuries to key players, posting the third best record in the NTL. Once the postseason came, the Lady Falcons faced Moniteau in the Class 2A semifinals, losing and ending their season short of the D9 title, which Coudy won in 2021.
Chambers, the senior point guard and ball handler for Coudy, led her team with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists a game while Myers, a junior, battled inside the paint for eight points and seven rebounds per game.
The final two All-Stars came from Northern Potter (10-6 NTL, 14-6 overall) and Smethport (3-13 NTL, 4-18 overall).
NoPo’s Rebecca Martin, a stretch forward with a strong defensive impact, averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals a night, accumulating the second highest All-Star votes after Sheeler. For the Lady Hubbers, Elizabeth Hungiville was a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster season for Smethport. The powerhouse rebounder, who is now a two-time All-Star select, was the only All-Star to average a double-double, tallying 14 points and 12 rebounds a game. Hungiville also achieved another accolade by grabbing her 500th rebound towards the end of the season.
With its rebuilding process in full gear, Oswayo Valley’s season results showed a massive step in the right direction.
A season ago, a string of early season losses snowballed into a 4-12 NTL record and 7-13 overall. This year, however, the Lady Green Wave ended 8-8 in league play and 11-12 overall, earning a spot in the D9 postseason play-in game as the ninth seed.
“I think we had a little better season than what most people figured. We’re really young, no seniors at all, one junior and the rest are all freshmen and sophomores. I’m pleased with where we finished, we were competitive almost on a nightly basis,” said second-year Oswayo Valley head coach Clark Cummings. “I feel like we’re heading in the right direction and it was a good stepping stone year for us. Hopefully it’ll push us to do some better things in the next couple years.”
By making this turnaround, Cummings earned the nodd as Co-Coach of the Year along with Gray.
“It’s nice when anybody recognizes you for what you feel is a good season, but it’s a compliment to the girls to be honest with you. Getting to districts was really our goal this year, to get to 11 wins and get to the district playoffs this year,” said Cummings. “They believed in it and for me, that’s what it’s about, to get these girls to trust in me and trust in each other and continue to play hard and continue to get better and better.”