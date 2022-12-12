With the help of some late-game shots from behind the arc, Northern Potter came away with a 36-33 win against North Penn Mansfield.

Early in the game, the Tigers held the advantage. They opened the quarter with eight points while NoPo could not take the lid off the basket, scoring only three points, two of which came from different shooters at the freethrow line. In the second quarter, the Panthers got their feet back under them, tying the score before halftime at 16-16.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos