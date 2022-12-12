With the help of some late-game shots from behind the arc, Northern Potter came away with a 36-33 win against North Penn Mansfield.
Early in the game, the Tigers held the advantage. They opened the quarter with eight points while NoPo could not take the lid off the basket, scoring only three points, two of which came from different shooters at the freethrow line. In the second quarter, the Panthers got their feet back under them, tying the score before halftime at 16-16.
In the second half, the Tigers took back the lead, outsourcing NoPo 12-8 and heading into the final quarter with a four-point advantage.
Facing a loss, the Panthers defense came up big, stopping the Tiger’s scorers from sinking a single field goal and only allowing five points, all of which came from the free throw line. On the other side of the court, the Panthers finished the game scoring 12 points, nine of which came from deep. With their late scoring burst, the Panthers came out with a 36-33 victory.
Rebecca Martin recorded a double-double against the Tigers, carriing the offensive load by scoring 21 points while also grabbing 18 rebounds, both team-highs.
Martin 8 2-5 21, Slauson 2 1-3 7, Cady 1 1-4 3, Brown 1 0-1 3, Hanee 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 4-15 36
Farrer 6 6-9 19, K. Lightener 3 2-6 8, M. Lightener 1 2-4 4, Hill 1 0-3 2. Totals: 11 10-24 33
Three-point goals: NPM 1 (Farrer), NoPo 6 (Martin 3, Slauson 2, Brown); Total fouls: NPM 17 , NoPo 20; fouled out: none