There were numerous positives to pull from this potentially season-swinging evening in Belmont Park.
Offensively? The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, amid a mostly modest showing, still drained 10-of-24 from 3-point range and assisted on 15-of-22 buckets. Defensively? It held a strong-shooting Notre Dame foe to a puny 2-of-17 from deep and limited the Irish to nearly 30 points below their season average.
Individually? How about not one, but two guys with double-doubles.
Inarguably, however, as “Let’s Go Bona’s” chants echoed through the UBS Center audience and visions of previous Power 6 slayings came to mind, the biggest plus was that Bona had established its first true groundbreaking moment in a new era. And it did so with a 63-51 pillar-to-post triumph over Notre Dame before 5,178 observers in the Gotham Classic showcase contest on Friday in Elmont.
THE YOUNG Bonnies (4-2), less than two weeks removed from a road loss to Canisius, did just about everything that could be asked of them. They got off to a good start, taking an 11-2 lead, held onto the advantage throughout, achieved all three in coach Mark Schmidt’s triumvirate and both out-coached and out-worked a Notre Dame lineup that consisted of five fifth-year seniors and a five-star freshman guard.
By the end, they’d handed the Irish (5-1) their first loss of the season and collected the program’s 10th win over a Power 6 foe since 2017, and sixth in the last year. And they grabbed the kind of confidence-building win that figures to only serve as a springboard going forward.
“We’ve got a lot of growing up to do,” Schmidt maintained afterward, “but a game like this can only help. It puts things into perspective.”
The 16th-year coach then described what had transpired in this way: “From a coaching standpoint, you always try to emphasize, they have great skill and we wanted to have more will. You try to preach that to the guys and sometimes, if it doesn’t happen — you’re playing hard and you’re still losing — you lose your voice.
“But a game like this, it reemphasizes to the guys, if we play hard and our defense — if we can score 63 points and still win — that’s a great lesson and something that we’ll harp on all year.”
Of course, there were some big moments offensively.
KYRELL LUC totaled 16 points and six assists and went 4-of-6 from distance, including a pair of huge treys in the final 4:45 to push the Bona advantage back to double digits. Chad Venning finished another array of impressive post moves. Daryl Banks III hit the 3 that sealed it, making it 60-50 with 1:28 remaining. Even guys like Anquan Hill (shot clock-beating 3) and Moses Flowers (five-straight first-half points) helped keep that Bona lead to around 8-12 throughout.
But this one began and ended with defense … with about as superb an effort as any in the lockdown Kyle Lofton/Osun Osunniyi era.
Bona held ACC leading scorer Nate Laszewski, who’d been averaging 20 points, to 11 on 3-for-7 shooting. It took blue-chip recruit J.J. Starling (7 points, 3-for-13 shooting), whom many view as a “one-and-done” player, out of the game entirely. It limited the Irish to 20 points at halftime (while taking a 31-20 lead), barely 50 for the game and kept them to just 35 percent shooting.
And, as is often the case under Schmidt, that was the product of a well-executed gameplan against the perceived more talented team.
“We worked on it; you always have to have somebody at the rim (versus ND),” Schmidt said. “They’re running that motion offense where they lift the ‘4’ and ‘5,’ and if you don’t have a guy at the rim, then they’re going to get slips and drives. We broke down sometimes, but we showed a lot of discipline being a young team and having somebody at the rim all the time …
“We played Canisius and scored 80 and lost, so we’ve made some strides on the defensive end.”
And really, Venning was at the heart of the effort at both ends.
THE 6-foot-10 center continued his head-turning start, following a career-high 21 points against Southern Indiana with 14 points and 11 rebounds vs. the Irish. The big man anchored that defensive effort, adding two blocks, and his presence is what gave Bona many of those open looks from 3, including a big one from Luc.
“Getting the ball into Chad, we thought we had an advantage there … and Chad played unbelievable,” Schmidt said. “We talked about those 3s that Kyrell hit and that was all because they had to double team, and Chad was unselfish and kicked the ball out.
“Chad’s come a long way. He couldn’t do this three or four weeks ago. He’s gotten in shape, he’s gotten some confidence and they’re looking for him.”
Yann Farell had his own double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds, an impressive 10 of which came in the first half. That helped Bona, which has now won three-straight games, exploit another ND weakness — on the boards — where it held a 38-32 advantage.
Schmidt’s team kept the Irish to 0-for-9 from distance in the second half and outscored a good trey shooting team by 24 in that category, which he called “a big key.” As a result, Notre Dame never got closer than seven over the final 20 minutes as the Bonnies did everything they needed to maintain control.
“This was a game I thought we had to get off to a good start, we had to earn some respect from Notre Dame and I thought we did (that),” Schmidt said, before adding, “We dealt with adversity and we didn’t panic. We have such a young team, but I thought our guys kept their composure for the most part.
“We had a great crowd and (it was a great win).”