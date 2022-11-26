bona

Coach Mark Schmidt and the St. Bonaventure bench begin to celebrate as the Bonnies close out a 63-51 victory over Notre Dame in the Gotham Classic showcase game on Friday in Elmont. Bona has won three-straight games to improve to 4-2.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

There were numerous positives to pull from this potentially season-swinging evening in Belmont Park.

Offensively? The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, amid a mostly modest showing, still drained 10-of-24 from 3-point range and assisted on 15-of-22 buckets. Defensively? It held a strong-shooting Notre Dame foe to a puny 2-of-17 from deep and limited the Irish to nearly 30 points below their season average.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos