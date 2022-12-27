SPORTS-BKC-DUKE-PURDUE-GET

Ryan Young (15) of the Duke Blue Devils attempts to score as Caleb Furst (1) (L) and Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) of the Purdue Boilermakers defend during the second half of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Men’s Championship at Moda Center on November 27, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

 Soobum Im/Getty Images/TNS

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

