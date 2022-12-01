LETTER WINNERS

The 2021-2022 letter winners for the Bradford Lady Owls: (left to right) Makenzie Taylor, Kalie Dixon, Alanna Benson and Carli Persichini.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

In his inaugural season as head coach, Marty Bechelli will take over the Bradford girls basketball team with hopes to bring steady improvements in a season with a short roster.

Last season, the Lady Owls struggled to gain success, plummeting to the bottoms of the standings with a 2-19 record which included a nine-game skid early on. This year, Bechelli will look to instill confidence, fundamentals and playing as a unit into the nest.

