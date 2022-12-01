In his inaugural season as head coach, Marty Bechelli will take over the Bradford girls basketball team with hopes to bring steady improvements in a season with a short roster.
Last season, the Lady Owls struggled to gain success, plummeting to the bottoms of the standings with a 2-19 record which included a nine-game skid early on. This year, Bechelli will look to instill confidence, fundamentals and playing as a unit into the nest.
“We have to make it fun for the seniors. We have three of them so they’re going to get a lot of playing time, but it’s a long season. We’re going to try to make it happy and I’ll try to teach them the game of basketball as much as I can but right now (it comes down to) bodies and going through the motions,” said Bechelli, who also took over as head coach of Bradford High softball this spring. “I’m going to use some of what they did last year and try to incorporate what I think they can do better at. Basketball is basketball, it’s a round ball put in a round hole.”
Ahead of the start of the season, which starts on Friday with a tournament game against Otto-Eldred, the main hill the Lady Owls will have to climb is a lack of depth coming off the bench. After losing two seniors to graduation, the Lady Owls roster consists of just over ten players.
“That is the biggest problem, the number of kids, we only have 13. That’s for varsity and JV, and some have never played before,” said Bechelli. “The kids I have are great, but (there’s) not enough of them.”
One highlight to look forward to is their returning players with experience. Alanna Benson, now in her senior year, and Kalie Dixon, a junior this season, both averaged just under 10 points a night for the Lady Owls, with Benson proving to be a threat from deep and Dixon being a force in the paint. Makenzie Taylor showed progess in her freshmen year, earning a starting spot during last season, and will also return as the team’s leading facilitator.
In Bechelli’s system, a rising tide lifts all ships. The Lady Owls will focus on improving their motion and utilizing what depth they have to cement the fundamentals of their play on both sides of the court.
In addition to that, the green light has been turned on for the Lady Owls with an emphasis of shooting when open instead of stalling the ball in order to restore stamina.
“There’s a couple girls that play well and they know they have to lead. The other girls have to step up, to make the two girls that are pretty good even better. I know they can, they just lack a little bit of confidence,” said Bechelli. “You have to play offense and try to do well to improve. I’m asking the girls to take the shot any chance they get.”
Three days after the end of the O-E tournament, the Lady Owls will open at home on Monday against Port Allegeny before facing a four-game road trip.
“I just want them to play the best they possibly can. Whatever happens happens,” said Bechelli of his mentality going into the season. “I’m hoping to do a little bit better than they did last year, but this is new to me, this is new to the kids because I teach a little bit differently.
“They just have to do things right to the best of their ability and we’ll be alright. The bottom line is having fun. If they’re happy at the end of the season then I’m happy.”