Tyreke Evans, O.J. Mayo, Richard Dumas and Donald Sterling all have a few things in common. Two of those similarities are that they were all involved in the NBA and that they will most likely never step foot on, or near, a professional court again.
These are four of the 16 names permanently banned from the NBA. Evans, Mayo and Dumas were all players dismissed from the league for substance abuse violations, while Sterling is the disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner who was banned for life for his racist rant caught on recording.
These are not the people you would necessarily want to be mentioned with, however, if Ja Morant continues his concerning behavior, he might join them as number 17 on that list.
ON MAY 13, the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star was caught on a social media livestream flashing a handgun while riding in a car. A day later, the Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities and on Friday morning, the NBA handed down the long-awaited punishment in the form of a 25-game suspension at the start of the season. Along with missing over a quarter of the regular season, which means he will not be able to qualify for end-of-season awards for 2023-2034, Morant will have to complete rehabilitation programs determined by the league commissioner, Adam Silver.
Morant was suspended from the league earlier in the year, in March, when he filmed himself with a handgun while at a strip club in Denver, CO. That incident was met with an eight-game suspension and similar rehab and therapy programs, which obviously didn’t take hold.
Watching this story unfold is equal parts disappointing, maddening and concerning.
While Morant is in the same conversation of the many soon-to-be-superstars around the league, such as Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Shae Gilgeous-Alexander, his athletic ability puts him in a class of his own. This man can jump out of the gym. From acrobatic layups and posterizing dunks, to how-did-he-get-that blocks, Morant is one of the most electrifying and fun players to watch on any given night.
Along with that, Morant puts up team-leading, perennial All Star numbers. In his fourth year in the league, he averaged 26 points, which is the eleventh best in the league, six rebounds and eight assists, which is fifth-best in the league. With those numbers, he led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the Western Conference at 51-31.
AT 23-YEARS-OLD, he also signed a five-year contract extension worth a grand total of $193 million, as well as a signature shoe deal with Nike.
Morant has the world in his palm, turning the dream many of us have into a reality. And yet, with the opportunity to be one of the best players in the world someday, make several hundreds of millions of dollars and be an idol to the next generation of ball players, Morant instead chooses to chance it by showing off weapons on social media.
Now I can admit that I do not know what it’s like to be in his shoes. I was a role player on my high school basketball team at best, and certainly don’t have millions of dollars in the bank. However, maybe I can imagine what it’s like to be in the role of the Grizzlies general manager and president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman, if some creative leniency is allowed.
If someone offered you a dog that was friendly for 364 days a year and would bite you on the 365th day, would you take it? If you had a car with airbags and seatbelts that worked 90 percent of the time, would you risk it?
These are long-shot analogies, but I hope my point is made somewhat clear. I think it’s time to look into alternatives for Morant.
WITH HIS SEEMINGLY unapologetic behavior, coupled with the facts that the Grizzlies exited the postseason in the first round to the Play-In qualifying Los Angeles Lakers, the team should at least flirt with the idea of trading the problematic Morant for a drama-free package. Admittedly, this is made harder by the aforementioned extension, which is currently the twelfth biggest in the NBA, but he is undoubtedly stocked with skill and potential, something that could garner another up-and-coming star.
Being the offseason, there is already buzz going on about players who may be on the move. One in particular stands out in the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson.
Williamson entered the league with the most notoriety since LeBron James and was drafted in 2019 with the first overall pick to the Pels. While the 22-year-old has only played 114 games in three years as he’s been marred with injuries, his highlight reels are filled with powerful slams, fifth-row rejections and a whole bunch of bully-ball down low. Plus, when Williamson does play, he is a MVP caliber player, averaging 25.8 points and seven rebounds a night throughout his still-young career. To add, Williamson also has an identical five-year $194.3 million contact, which is set to begin this year.
Sure it would be a pivot for Memphis, going from a guard-led team to a power-down-low combo between Williamson and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a breakout season with the Grizzlies, but it wouldn’t be a total reset in talent. And while Williamson might miss time on the court, it wouldn’t be because he was waving a gun around on social media.
THERE ARE OTHER options to consider as well, of course. If Memphis wants to stay with a guard at the forefront, maybe they consider going after the Portland Blazers’ Damion Lillard, who has been at the center of the will-he-won’t-he-leave debate. Lillard is beginning to age and the Blazers would have to give up a significant amount of collateral in that deal however, so maybe instead, Morant will be shipped up to Boston for the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, who seems a bit disgruntled in the constantly stumped C’s system. But Brown has a supermax contract that’s worth almost $300 million over five years coming up.
Perhaps the Grizzlies will stick with Morant, trusting that he’ll finally learn his lesson and turn things around. As a die-hard NBA fan, I’m certainly rooting for Morant’s redemption, but recent history has given me more doubt than hope at the moment.