UConn’s Adama Sanogo dunks the ball during the Huskies 70-55 win over Saint Marys in the NCAA second round.

 University of Connecticut athletics

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sean Miller has unselfish Xavier back in the Sweet 16.

Jack Nunge scored 18 points, Adam Kunkel added 15 on five first-half 3-pointers, and No. 3 seed Xavier beat 11th-seeded Pittsburgh 84-73 on Sunday to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s second week for the first time since 2017.

