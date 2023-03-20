March Madness is heading to the Sweet 16 without a handful of top teams. Two No. 1 seeds, Kansas and Purdue, No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Virginia are all gone — and gone with them are millions of busted brackets.

Tough sledding for the bluebloods, too: Besides Kansas, Kentucky and Duke are heading home. But UCLA and Indiana were still alive!

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social