SPORTS-UPSET-CITY-NO-15-PRINCETON-1-SA.jpg

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) walks by the Princeton Tigers as the celebrate their upset victory over No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday.

 Paul Kitagaki Jr./TNS

March Madness has begun! Here is what to know, including the favorites and underdogs as well as key games and how to watch the NCAA Tournament. Oh, and how to fill out your brackets!

HOW TO WATCH

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social