GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Angel Reese had 18 rebounds and LSU returned to the women’s Final Four for the first time in 15 years by beating Miami 54-42 on Sunday night, carrying a rapid rise under second-year coach Kim Mulkey straight to the sport’s biggest stage.
Alexis Morris scored 21 points and Reese added 13 for the third-seeded Tigers (32-2), who asserted control of a grinding, defense-first game. LSU’s length caused Miami problems even with Reese — an Associated Press first-team All-American — having a brutal shooting day, and the Tigers offset their offensive hiccups by dominating the glass.
LSU shot 30.2% and went 1 for 12 from 3-point range, including misses on its first nine attempts. But Miami was even worse from 3, missing all 15 tries.
The third-seeded Tigers finished with a 49-35 rebounding edge behind Reese, which led to a 15-3 edge in second-chance points — all desperately needed on a day with offensive rebounds readily available.
Mulkey is in her second season at LSU, bringing a resume with three NCAA titles from her time at Baylor along with some flamboyant sideline looks such as her shimmering silver jacket with white pants for this one. She had cautioned that the Tigers were overachieving when they’re still strengthening a program for the long haul.
Maybe so, but they’re ahead of schedule after pushing their way through the NCAA Tournament’s Greenville 2 Region. The Tigers head to Dallas to face Ohio State or Virginia Tech in Friday’s national semifinals.
No. 3 Ohio State vs No. 1 Virginia Tech, Monday 9 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Once the brackets were released, a showcase featuring two of the biggest powerhouse names in women’s college basketball seemed inevitable.
And then Virginia Tech and Ohio State went and kicked aside the nostalgic hopes of a possible UConn and Tennessee showdown with a Final Four berth on the line.
Instead, it will be the top-seeded Hokies (30-4) and the No. 3 seed Buckeyes (28-7) meeting Monday night in the Seattle 3 Regional final and the last spot in Dallas on the line.
And it’ll provide another fresh face to the Final Four landscape. Ohio State hasn’t reached a Final Four since 1993, its only appearance in school history. Virginia Tech had never even reached the Elite Eight before Saturday night’s win over Tennessee.
“I think that’s the beauty because these kids have dreamed — they didn’t dream of playing for Tennessee or UConn. They dreamed of getting to the Elite Eight, the Final Four, and now they’re accomplishing those goals,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “And I want them to relish in it. I want them to understand what they have accomplished for Virginia Tech.”
While it was easy to dream at the potential of another UConn-Tennessee matchup after the tournament field was unveiled, Virginia Tech was the No. 1 seed in the region for good reason. The Hokies’ 73-64 win over the Lady Vols in the Sweet 16 was their 14th straight win.
The previous time Virginia Tech suffered a setback was Jan. 26 at Duke. Two months later, there hasn’t been another blemish and only one of those 14 wins has been by fewer than eight points.
For Ohio State, getting to a regional final is an accomplishment, but also the Buckeyes are finally meeting their lofty expectations. Prior to this season, Ohio State had been a top-3 seed in the tournament six times and failed to reach the Elite Eight.
That included 2016 when Ohio State was a No. 3 seed and lost to seventh-seeded Tennessee in the Sweet 16. Two years later, the Buckeyes were again a No. 3 seed and were upset by No. 11 seed Central Michigan in the second round.
But their success — including the dominant win over UConn in the regional semifinal — has given Ohio State the chance to add another new fresh face to the Final Four.
“There is a lot more parity than there used to be. But to really validate that statement we need new teams in the Final Four,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “So I think this is obviously a great opportunity for both programs.”