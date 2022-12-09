BOYS
Oswayo Valley 48, Hinsdale 22
HINSDALE, N.Y. — The Oswayo Valley boys basketball team earned a win against Hinsdale in blowout fashion, beating the Hornets 48-22 with help from Nik Bonney.
Facing a match up away from home, the Green Wave fought closely in the first quarter, which ended tied at 8. In the second, OV denied a point to be scored on them while finding 12 of their own, going into halftime with a 20-8 lead.
The Green Wave followed up their first half success with another dose in the second. Stunting the Hornets offense, OV opened the half with a 11-8 third quarter before finishing the game with a 17-5 run to seal the win.
Bonney led his team as the only player to finish in double digits with 12.
AT HINSDALE Oswayo Valley (48)
Black 4 0-0 8, Bonney 5 2-4 12, Flurschutz 2 0-0 4, Maurer 1 0-0 2, Mertsock 3 1-2 7, Resig 4 1-1 9, Skiver 2 1-4 6. Totals:
21 5-11 49.
Hinsdale (22)Pascucci 3 0-2 7, Bergstrom 1 0-0 3, Wright 1 0-0 3, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Barton 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 0-0 5. Totals:
9 0-2 22. OV 8 20 31 48 Hinsdale 8 8 17 22
Three-point goals: OV 1 (Skiver); Hinsdale 4 (Pascucci, Bergstrom, Wright, Richards). Total fouls: OV 4, Hinsdale 11. Fouled out:
None.
DUBOIS 65, CAMERON COUNTY 57
DUBOIS — DuBois escaped a blow-for-blow battle against Cameron County, winning the high score affair 65-57.
In the first quarter of the game things were even. Both teams found their flow offensebily, scoring 14 and 12 in favor of CC. In the second it was more of the same, with both teams keeping in stride and unable to break away. Heading into the break, the score was still with CC 25-24.
In the second half, DCC started to pull away, outscoring CC 18-8 and in the final stretch, with the lead on their side DCC sealed the game with another burst of points, resulting in a 65-57 win at home.
Marek Hoyt led DCC in points with 19, complementing his field goals by only missing one of his five shots from the line. Luke Swisher did not lag too far behind, finishing with 14.
For CC, Camdyn Allison carried the team scoring a game-high 21 points with two 3-point shots to help. Ryan Shaffer scored 15 points in the loss with three shots dropping from behind the arc.
AT DUBOIS Cameron County (57)
Allison 8 3-7 21, Shaffer 6 0-0 15, Farren 2 2-2 7, Baughman 2 2-4 6, Beer 2 0-0 6, Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals:
21 7-13 57
DuBois (65)Hoyt 7 4-5 19, Swisher 5 4-6 14, Green 2 2-4 8, Paisley 2 2-3 6, Hanna 2 2-3 6, Gritzer 1 1-1 5, Fox 2 0-0 4, Prague 1 0-0 3. Totals:
13 16-22 65 Cameron County 14 25 33 57 DuBois 12 24 42 65
Three-point goals: CC 8(Shaffer 3, Beer 2, Allsion 2, Farren), DuBois 3 (Green, Hoyt, Pragie); Total fouls: CC 22, DuBois 15; fouled out:
none
JV:
No game
GIRLS
Oswayo Valley 34, Bolivar Richburg 22
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Lady Green Wave picked up a win early in the season, beating Bolivar-Richburg.
The Lady Green Wave started out in the first half with defensive clamps. In the two quarters, OV allowed only four points, including zero in the second quarter. On offense, they reached 28 points to give them a massive 28-4 lead going in to the half.
In the third quarter, B-R found some offensive momentum, scoring 11 points, but still could not catch up to OV. Scoring six points in the third and 14 in the fourth, the Lady Green Wave walked away victorious.
OV had two girls land in double digits in the win, with Layken Enty leading the team with 13 points and Makenna Manning following behind with 10. For B-R, Carmen Crowley and Malayna Ayers tied in the loss, scoring seven each.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Bolivar-Richburg (22)
Crowley 3 0-0 7, Ayers 2 2-8 7, Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Giardini 1 1-2 3, Steiner 1 0-2 2. Totals:
8 4-16 22 Oswayo Valley (34)
Enty 6 1-2 13, Manning 4 1-5 10, Austin-Keech 2 0-0 6, West 2 0-0 4 Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals:
13 6-16 34 Bolivar-Richburg 4 4 15 22 Oswayo Valley 10 14 20 34
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (Carmen, Ayers), OV 2 (Austin-Keech, Manning); Total fouls:
B-R 19, OV 16; fouled out: None
JV:
No game
Johnsonburg 43, Brockway 34
BROCKWAY — Johnsonburg earned a victory on the road in a matchup with Brockway, winning 43-34.
The Lady Rams jumped out to an early lead in the first, but found offensive struggles in the second, scoring only five points and going into the half tied at 23. In the second half, the Lady Rams recollected themselves through a back-and-forth battle, winning the quarter ahead 34-32. Going into the final quarter, the Lady Rams defense came alive, stunting any comeback opportunities from the Lady Rovers, who only scored two points in the fourth quarter.
Winning when it matters, the Lady Rams came away with a 43-34 victory to add to their season.
Ella Lindberg led the Lady Rams offense with 15 points, while Marra Camilio scored 11. For the Lady Rovers, Raegan Gelnette scored 13 points, followed by Madelyn Schmader with 10.
AT BROCKWAY Johnsonburg (43)
Lindberg 5 2-3 15, Camilio 3 3-4 11, Stauffer 2 4-6, Brachtel 2 2-2 7, Myers 2 2-2 4. Totals:
15 13-17 43 Brockway (34)
Gelnette 6 1-1 13, Madelyn Schmader 5 0-3 10, Powell 3 0-0 6, Schmader 2 0-0 4, Spinda 1 0-0 2. Totals:
16 0-0 34 Johnsonburg 18 23 34 43 Brockway 11 23 32 34
Three-point goals: Jburg 1 (Brechte), Brockway 1 (Schmader); Total fouls: Jburg 12, Brockway 14; fouled out:
None
JV: No game