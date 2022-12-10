Despite a second half surge from the Owls, the Bradford boys basketball team dropped its third consecutive game, losing to Oil City, 39-38.

In their last game against Warren, the Owls lost 47-22, partially from the 26 turnovers, a problem which carried over into the game against the Oilers. The Owls stumbled out of the gate on both sides of the court. Along with missing the first several shots, careless passes and mental errors caused turnover after turnover.

