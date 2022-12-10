Despite a second half surge from the Owls, the Bradford boys basketball team dropped its third consecutive game, losing to Oil City, 39-38.
In their last game against Warren, the Owls lost 47-22, partially from the 26 turnovers, a problem which carried over into the game against the Oilers. The Owls stumbled out of the gate on both sides of the court. Along with missing the first several shots, careless passes and mental errors caused turnover after turnover.
The Oilers in part capitalized on the mistakes, scoring multiple easy points on fast break layups.
“With an aggressive team like (Oil City), we really try to emphasize that we need more bounce passes, more ball fakes, more pass fakes and less long passes. It’s just a matter of throwing a good pass at a shorter distance,” said head coach John Bennardi. “Early on we just got a little bit out of sorts.”
Entering the second quarter only down two points, the Owls continued to turn the ball over, including on the opening three possessions, which led to an 8-0 run by OC. The Owls first made field goal came from a 3-pointer from Brendan Warner with just under four minutes left in the half. At the end of two, the Owls were down 23-12.
“I just looked at them at halftime and said, ‘how are you going to respond?’ We’re at home, we just have to reach down to your absolute limit. You have to go after people,” said Bennardi. “I think it just got through to them. At halftime they realized that they know what’s out there, they know what’s open, we just needed to execute.”
Coming out of the break, the Owls did respond, seemingly a new team with new energy and focus. The offense, led early by Jake Franz, sprung to life while the defense kept the Oilers at bay.
Doubling down low with pestering post defense as well as a tightly-rotated full court press, the Owls forced the ball into the hands of inconsistent shooters. With everything seeming to click, the Owls cut the lead to seven going into the fourth.
It was all hustle and determination late for the Owls. With their defense causing turnovers, the Owls slowed down and organized their spread offense, finding cutters and mid-range jump shots to hack away at the score.
A big offensive rebound from Chase Wineberg, as well as a technical foul against OC gave the Owls a four-point swing and cut the deficit to just three points with three minutes left.
A made 3-point shot from Franz followed by a steal from Wineberg and another drive through contact from Franz evened the score at 37 with under a minute left. After a split pair of free throws that closed the gap to just a single point, Wineberg grabbed another rebound off a missed OC shot, giving his team the ball with 18 seconds left.
With the game on the line, the Owls came out of a time out with a chance to win in front of their screaming home crowd. The ball swung from the left side, landing behind the arc in the corner, but despite a look from deep that would have put the Owls up by two with less than five seconds remaining, the shot bounced off the rim.
A fight for the rebound turned into a turnover, and the Oilers squeaked by, winning 39-38.
“I can’t ask anymore from these guys. Everyone who comes in plays hard. The effort was there. There’s no doubt about it,” said Bennardi. “To put it in a nutshell, we need to get better at the fundamentals. These are a good bunch of kids. They work hard and they’re all talented, we just need to get better with the offensive fundamentals.”
Franz led the offensive effort with a game-high 16 points, followed by his counterpart for the night Wineberg, who finished with 14 points.
AT BRADFORD Oil City (39)
Vanwormer 4 2-2 11, Knox 4 0-0 8, Highfield 3 0-0 6, Hornbeck 2 2-3 6, Donald 3 0-2 6, McMahon 1 0-0 2. Totals:
17 4-7 39
Bradford (38)Franz 6 3-4 16, Wineberg 5 3-4 14, Reese 1 1-2 4, Warner 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals:
13 8-12 38 Oil City 8 23 31 39 Bradford 6 12 24 38
Three-point goals: Bradford 4 (Reese, Warner, Franz, Wineberg), OC 1 (Vanwormer); Total fouls: Bradford 19, OC 20; fouled out:
None.