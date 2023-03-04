ST. MARYS — There was little to separate between Cameron County and DuBois Central Catholic Friday evening.
Except Luke Fragale’s 3-pointer.
CC met DCC Friday evening in the District 9 Class A boys basketball third-place game. Tied at 47 with two seconds to play, Fragale’s triple gave No. 2 DCC (17-8) a 50-47 victory over the No. 5 Red Raiders (17-8), earning the Cardinals the district’s third seed in the PIAA tournament.
The shot completed a second-half comeback for DCC, one that brought it back from down 11 points at halftime and nine after three quarters. Cameron County managed just one field goal in the final stanza and, despite making 10 of its 12 free throw attempts in the fourth, couldn’t survive the Cardinal surge.
Camdyn Allison led Cameron County with a game-high 17 points. Ryan Shaffer and Josh Smith each added 11 points.
Marek Hoyt and Luke Swisher each scored 13 points for DCC and Andrew Green added 10. The Cardinals will travel to the District 6 runner-up March 10 for the first round of the PIAA tournament and, as District 9’s fourth seed, CC will visit the District 6 champion.
AT ST. MARYS Cameron County (47)
Allison 6 4-6 17, Lewis 1 -0 3, Shaffer 3 3-8 11, Baughman 1 1-2 3, Smith 3 4-4 11, Farren 1 0-0 2. Totals
DuBois Catholic (50)Swisher 4 5-8 13, Green 3 2-2 10, Paisley 2 1-2 5, Hoyt 4 2-2 13, Varischetti 1 0-0 2, Fragale 1 4-4 7. Totals
Three-point goals: CC 5 (Allison, Lewis, Shaffer 2, Smith), DCC 6 (Green 2, Hoyt 3, Fragale); Total fouls: CC 18, DCC 21; fouled out: None.
