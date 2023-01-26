With just seven seconds left on the clock, the University of Pittsburgh Bradford women’s basketball team had a chance to tie the game.
Having just knocked down a three to tie the game up five seconds prior, the ball landed in Ashley Hall’s hands once again.
However, lightning failed to strike twice at the KOA Arena, as the Panthers missed the mark on their last second prayer, giving up their sixth league loss in a 55-52 defeat by the hands of Hilbert.
Coming into this game, the Panthers and the Hawks shared a tied 1-5 record in conference and had only a quarter of a season left to go for the year. The game against the Hawks was also the end of a three-game homestand that produced a split result before the game against Hilbert.
In the first quarter, the Panthers defense was impregnable, as they came away with three steals throughout the Hawks first four possessions and got on the board quickly with fast break scores.
On offense, the Panthers looked to the paint, finding Abigail Goss in the low post, who would become the driving force early. Between post moves and second-chance points from offensive rebounds, Goss kept the Panthers in front early as they ended the first quarter up 13-11.
Goss continued to lead the Panthers in scoring in the second quarter, but the Hawks responded with some instant offense by battling under the glass. Using their strength and length, Hilbert crashed the boards and outrebounded the Panthers significantly.
Second-chance opportunities allowed the Hawks to gain the lead early and steals kept them ahead. Despite a late-quarter push from the Panthers, who struggled with inconsistent scoring, the Hawks ended the half up 26-23.
Going into the second half, the Panthers initiated a full-court-press which failed to make an impact. Instead of tying up the ball handlers before halfcourt, the Hawks precise passing found gaps in the defense and quick and easy looks inside on the other end. Hilbert also added to their lead with a few made 3-pointers, pushing the lead up to seven with 4:30 left in the quarter.
Facing a mounting lead, the Panthers gave the ball to McKenna Kelly. Using pump fakes and jab steps that defenders frequently bit on, then driving to the basket with aggression and determination, Kelly was able to turn the tides of the game. The Kelly-Goss duo scored one after another and, emphasized with an and-one layup from Kelly, brought the Panthers back within one point at the end of the quarter.
Both teams were at their best in the final quarter. While Hilbert managed to draw fouls and get to the line, the Panthers used speed in transition to add to the scoreboard. Battling tick-for-tack, the lead changed hands several times throughout the fourth quarter, with UPB taking a slim lead only for Hilbert to respond on the other end.
With under a minute remaining, a bad pass from the Panthers gave up a turnover and forced them to intentionally foul. Hilbert went to the free throw line with a chance to push their lead to five and ice the game. However, the Hawks missed both shots and the Panthers grabbed the rebound.
A timeout later, Hall knocked down a triple to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Going down on the other end, a drive-and-dish triple from the Hawks also found the bottom of the net, putting UPB down three again, and while the Panthers got another decent look with three seconds left, the ball rimmed out, sealing a tough loss for the home team.
Goss led the Panthers in scoring and rebound in the loss, tallying 19 points and 11 rebounds, as well as two blocks. Kelley also ended in double-digit scoring with 13 points, also contributing four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
AT BRADFORD
Hilbert (55)
Schroeder 9 2-5 21, Hamm 6 1-2 13, Oakley 3 2-2 9, Champagne 1 3-4 6, Catan 1 2-4 4, Zabawa 1 0-2 2. Totals:
21 10-19 55 Pitt-Bradford (52)
Goss 7 5-8 19, Kelly 4 5-7 13, Hall 3 0-1 8, Lockwood-Morris 3 0-0 6, Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals:
20 10-16 52 Hilbert 11 26 40 55 Pitt-Bradford 13 23 39 52
Three-point goals: Hilbert 3 (Oakley, Schroeder, Champagne), UPB 2 (Hall 2); Total fouls: Hilbert 14, UPB 21; fouled out: Lockwood-Morris (UPB)