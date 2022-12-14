DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team was able to earn win number five and stay undefeated as it took down visiting Port Allegany, winning 52-35 with a seemingly unstoppable offensive attack from deep.

Coming into this game, O-E had been taking the season by storm. The Lady Terrors outscored their first three opponents — Gowanda, Bradford and Northern Potter — by a combined 103 points while only giving up 62 points. In their fourth game, they faced Elk County Catholic in a rematch from last year’s District 9 Championship, where the Lady Terrors took their revenge in a 36-32 win at home.

