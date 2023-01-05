The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team began its AMCC schedule on Wednesday evening, falling 84-72 to the LaRoche Redhawks.

The Panthers battled early, exchanging the lead with their opponents seven times in the first half. However, the Redhawks were able to go on a 8-2 run over the final 3:42 of the first half to take a 46-30 lead into the break.

