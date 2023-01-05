The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team began its AMCC schedule on Wednesday evening, falling 84-72 to the LaRoche Redhawks.
The Panthers battled early, exchanging the lead with their opponents seven times in the first half. However, the Redhawks were able to go on a 8-2 run over the final 3:42 of the first half to take a 46-30 lead into the break.
Their rally continued into the second half, as La Roche scored the first 14 points of the half to open a 20-point advantage. Trailing 53-32 with 15:23 to go on the clock, the Panthers started their comeback effort on a 3-pointer from B.J. Williams. The Panthers slowly chipped away at the lead, eventually cutting it to double figures after a Phillip Wallace triple and a pair of free throws from Williams. A layup from Nathan Schneider answered a Laroche basket with 1:24 to go, but the Panthers were unable to go any further as they were kept off the board for the remainder of the game.
Nathan Schneider scored a game high 26 points and led the Panthers with 8 rebounds. Phillip Wallace scored 17 points and had four rebounds and four assists. B.J. Williams finished with 14 points on 4-6 shooting, including 3-3 from beyond the arc. Trey Oyler added eight points off the bench.
The Panthers fell to 6-6 on the season and 0-1 in AMCC play. They will return to action over the weekend when they travel to Cresson, Pa. to take on Mount Aloysius. Tipoff is slated for 2:00 p.m.
La Roche 106, Bradford 47
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s basketball team returned to action on Wednesday night, falling to La Roche 106-47 in their AMCC opening game.
The Panthers struggled to find their footing, as the Redhawks quickly jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. The Panthers were outscored in each period of the game, committing 29 turnovers in the contest and struggling to find their range, finishing 1-14 from three.
A pair of freshmen put in strong offensive performances in the loss. McKenna Kelly set a career high with 17 points, making 7-11 from the field and 1-1 from three. Abigail Goss also reached double figures, making 7-12 shots to finish with 14 points. She also had five rebounds. Ashley Hall grabbed 10 rebounds in the game, while Trinity Lockwood-Morris led the Panthers with five assists.
The Panthers fell to 2-9 overall after the loss, with an AMCC record of 0-1. They will return to action this Saturday, taking on Mount Aloysius in an AMCC road matchup. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the men’s game.