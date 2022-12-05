SMETHPORT — Kane and Smethport ushered in the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season in style.
The Wolves and Hubbers battled through four quarters Friday in each team’s season opener, but would require an extra period to separate. In the end, Ricky Zampogna’s monster double-double fueled Kane to a 48-45 victory.
Zampogna recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals before fouling out. Landon Darr added 13 points and seven assists in the win, as 5-of-12 successful team free throw attempts were enough for Kane in overtime.
Preston Alfieri led Smethport with a game-high 21 points, sinking four 3-pointers along the way, while Hayden Leet added 12 points for the Hubbers.
AT SMETHPORT
Kane (48)
Wensel 1 0-2 3, Anderson 1 2-6 5, Lundeen 3 1-2 5, Darr 4 3-6 13, Zampogna 7 3-11 17, Szymanski 1 3-5 5. Totals: 17 14-30 48
Smethport (45)
Alfieri 8 1-3 21, Dunn 3 0-0 8, Pelchy 0 0-4 0, Leet 4 3-5 12, Cole 1 0-0 2, Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-12 45
Kane 7 9 26 38 48
Smethport 13 19 28 38 45
Three-point goals: Kane 5 (Wensel, Anderson, Lundeen, Darr 2), Smethport 7 (Alfieri 4, Dunn 2, Leet); Total fouls: Kane 16, Smethport 17; fouled out: Zampogna (Kane)
GIRLS
Coudersport 39, Johnsonburg 22
COUDERSPORT — Sierra Myers’ 10 points and 12 rebounds paired well with stingy Coudersport defense, as the Lady Falcons blanked Johnsonburg in the third quarter on their way to a comfortable victory.
Bel Porterfield added 13 points and five rebounds for Coudy, while Emma Chambers added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ella Lindberg led Jburg with seven points.
AT COUDERSPORT
Johnsonburg (22)
Casilio 2 1-2 5, Dunworth 3 0-0 6, Brechtel 2 0-0 4, Myers 0 0-2 0, Lindberg 3 1-5 7 Totals: 10 2-9 22
Coudersport (39)
Porterfield 5 0-4 13, Rigas 1 0-0 2, Chambers 2 4-4 9, Fink 0 0-2 0, Ruter 2 1-2 5, Myers 3 4-0 10. Totals: 13 9-21 39
Johnsonburg 6 12 12 22
Coudersport 10 19 27 39
Three-point goals: Jburg 0, Coudy 4 (Porterfield 3, Chambers); Total fouls: Jburg 17, Coudy 12; fouled out: None.
Northern Potter 37, North Penn-Mansfield 25
MANSFIELD — Rebecca Martin’s 20 points powered Northern Potter to a season-opening win over North Penn-Mansfield, as the Lady Panthers held the hosts to a single fourth-quarter basket.
Martin also turned in 17 points and four steals, while Haylee Chapman added eight rebounds and five steals for NoPo. Reagan Slawson had six points and four steals.
AT MANSFIELD
Northern Potter (37)
Chapman 1 2-2 5, Cady 1 0-0 2, Hyde 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Slawson 2 2-2 6, Martin 7 5-12 20. Totals: 13 9-16 37
North Penn-Mansfield (25)
Swingle 3 3-3 11, Hill 2 1-2 6, A. Lightener 0 1-2 1, M. Lightener 0 4-9 4, Farrer 1 1-2 3. Totals: 6 10-18 25
Northern Potter 13 26 30 37
North Penn-Mansfield 5 16 23 25
Three-point goals: NoPo 2 (Chapman, Martin), NP-M 2 (Swingle 2); Total fouls: NoPo 17, NP-M 12; fouled out: None.
St. Marys 49, Cameron County 13
ST. MARYS — St. Marys opened its season with a dominant victory over Cameron County, as the Lady Dutch jumped out to a 25-3 lead after a quarter before cruising the rest of the way.
Izzy Catalone led St. Marys with 12 points, while Olivia Eckels added nine and Maura Caskey tacked on eight. Aubree Lorenzo led CC with eight points.
AT ST. MARYS
Cameron County (13)
Hilfiger 1 0-0 2, Lorenzo 3 0-0 8, Umble 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 0-0 13
St. Marys (49)
Schneider 2 0-0 4, Hanslovan 2 0-0 4, DePrater 0 1-2 1, Catalone 5 1-1 12, O. Eckels 4 1-4 9, Snelick 3 0-0 7, A. Eckels 1 0-0 2, Caskey 3 2-2 8, Braun 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-9 49
Cameron County 3 5 11 13
St. Marys 25 31 39 49
Three-point goals: CC 3 (Lorenzo 2, Umble), St. Marys 1 (Snelick); Total fouls: CC 7, St. Marys 5; fouled out: None.
Bucktail 36, Austin 27
GALETON — Ella Brewer’s 10 points and four steals weren’t enough for Austin in the opening round of the Galeton Tournament, as Bucktail pulled away in the second half to advance to the final.
Isabella Rees had five points, six steals and six rebounds for Austin.
AT GALETON
Bucktail (36)
M. Wagner 2 4-8 8, Probert 1 0-0 2, Lowery 5 1-4 11, Francis 0 4-7 4, K. Wagner 4 2-6 11. Totals: 12 11-25 36
Austin (27)
Brewer 4 2-4 10, Welsh 1 1-4 1, Horton 1 0-0 2, Rees 2 1-2 5, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Zeaman 1 1-1 3, Clinger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 5-11 27
Bucktail 9 18 29 36
Austin 8 15 19 27
Three-point goals: Bucktail 1 (K. Wagner), Austin (); Total fouls: Bucktail 11, Austin 15; fouled out: None.
SATURDAY
Austin 48, Galeton 17
GALETON — Ella Brewer and Isabella Rees each scored 15 points, leading Austin over Galeton in the consolation game of the Galeton Tournament.
Brewer and Rees each also had four assists, while Rees pulled down six rebounds and Brewer snagged five. The Lady Panthers opened up a 16-point halftime lead before crusing from there.
AT GALETON
Austin (48)
Brewer 7 0-0 15, Welsh 3 0-0 6, Horton 2 0-0 4, Rees 5 3-5 15, McKeirnan 1 1-4 3, Clinger 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 5-11 48
Galeton (17)
Rohrbaugh 4 2-6 11, Holcomb 1 0-1 2, Reigle 1 0-0 2, Basile 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-7 17
Austin 11 26 42 48
Galeton 7 10 15 17
Three-point goals: Austin 3 (Rees 2, Brewer), Galeton 1 (Rohrbaugh); Total fouls: Austin 8, Galeton 10; fouled out: None.