DUKE CENTER — On a night where the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team recognized its six graduating seniors that helped turn the program into a powerhouse, the Lady Terrors were also able to celebrate clinching back-to-back North Tier League titles with a 63-24 win over Austin.
Before the game, Katie Sheeler, Anna Merry, Brooke Close, Bri Heller, Mackenzie Miller and Heidi Gordon were brought out with their families to honor their achievements, progress and development over the course of their careers.
“If every group of seniors that come through does it like they did it, then my job is easy because they’re a special, special group,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “We’re going to miss them a whole lot next year.”
Matched up against Austin, the Lady Terrors used their dominance on both sides of the court to earn their 14th league win of the year. Piling on the points with rapid fire offense, the Lady Terrors held the lead wire-to-wire, and shut out the Lady Panthers in the second quarter.
Along with this win, the Lady Terrors have officially sealed their place at the top of the NTL, adding a second consecutive banner to the TerrorDome.
“(Winning the NTL) was expected of us this year. We knew that Port Allegany was a good team, Coudersport was a good team, Northern Potter had a pretty good team, but we were basically bringing back almost our entire crew from last year,” said Gray. “We’ve got our sight set on something bigger at this point but it’s still something that’s going to go up on the wall and those kids can say they were a part of forever. It’s definitely special.”
While all of the celebrated seniors entered the score books, Katie Sheeler carried the load on offense, pouring in 27 points alongside five rebounds and three steals. Anna Merry followed in suit with eight points while Bri Heller contributed six points, five rebounds and four steals.
For the Lady Panthers, Isabella Rees led her team in points with eight while tallying five rebounds, two steals and a block.
AT DUKE CENTER Austin (24)
Brewer 2 0-0 4, Rees 4 0-0 8, McKeiran 3 0-0 6, Clinser 1 0-0 2, Welsh 1 0-1 2, Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 12 0-1 24
Otto-Eldred (63)Sheeler 11 1-2 27, Merry 2 4-4 8, Close 3 0-0 8, Drummond 2 1-3 5, Heller 3 0-0 6, Gordon 1 0-0 4, Wheaton 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 23 7-11 63 Austin 12 12 22 24 Otto-Eldred 20 43 55 53
Three-point goals: Austin 0, O-E 6 (Sheeler 4, Close 2); Total fouls: Austin 10, O-E 5; fouled out:
None.
Smethport 50, Galeton 23
SMETHPORT — Abbie Lutz had a Senior Night all to herself.
After scoring her team’s first six points, she led Smethport to a big win over Galeton, scoring 20 points on the night the Lady Hubbers recognized their long senior.
“It seemed like (Lutz) pretty much set the tone early by herself,” Smethport coach Chad Goodman said. “It felt like she was on a mission to make her Senior Night as memorable as possible.”
Lutz added five steals and three assists to her stat line, while Elizabeth Hungiville had 18 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Jaidyn Goodman had eight rebounds and four assists to go with her three points and Janelle Dinch recorded five rebounds and two points.
“The key to the game was our rebounding,” Goodman said. “We out-rebounded them, 41=15. It seemed like the girls finally wearable to put all four quarters together, something we’ve been asking of them all year. It’s nice to be able to do that on the night we’re honoring our senior.”
AT SMETHPORT Galeton (23)
Rohrbaugh 4 4-6 13, Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Holcomb 0 0-1 0, Reigle 1 0-0 3, Basile 2 0-0 5. Totals
: 8 4-7 23
Smethport (50)Lutz 8 3-5 20, Hungiville 6 5-8 18, Goodman 1 0-0 3, Conn 0 1-2 1, Dinch 1 0-0 2, Gifford 1 0-0 3, Neff 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 18 9-15 50 Galeton 2 9 19 23 Smethport 13 23 37 50
Three-point goals: Galeton 3 (Rohrbaugh, Reigle, Basile), Smethport (Lutz, Hungiville, Goodman, Gifford, Neff); Total fouls: Galeton 11, Smethport 11; fouled out:
None.
Port Allegany 39, Kane 30
KANE — Despite a second half comeback from the Lady Wolves, Port Allegany was able to come out with a victory on the road and a season sweep of Kane.
“(Kane) is a tough matchup for us. They have lots of depth and are very physical,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “We were able to take advantage of some drives to the basket early and get the lead, then relied on our defense to force them into some difficult shots throughout the game.”
Brynn Evens led the Lady Gators in scoring with 11 points while also grabbing seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kayleigha Dowell finished with nine points and Evin Stuaffer followed closely behind with eight points. Ella Moses led the team in rebounds with nine alongside six points.
For Kane, two Lady Wolves ended in double-digit points. Cora Jekielek scored a game-high 12 points while Maya Smith ended with 10 points, making the only 3-pointer of the game.
AT KANE Port Allegany (39)
Evens 2 7-7 11, Dowell 3 3-4 9, Stauffer 4 0-1 8, Moses 3 0-0 6, Errick 2 0-0 4, Nelson 0 1-4 1. Totals
: 14 11-16 39
Kane (30)Jekielek 6 0-2 12, Smith 3 3-4 10, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Hillman 0 2-2 2, Haight 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 11 7-12 30 Port Allegany 8 16 28 39 Kane 4 9 17 30
Three-point goals: Port 0, Kane 1 (Smith); Total fouls: Port 14, Kane 15; fouled out:
None.
Coudersport 54,
Cameron County 40
COUDERSPORT — Olivia Fink and Emma Chambers combined for 30 points to help lead the Lady Falcons to another victory on the season.
Coudy set the tone early, as they shut out the Lady Red Raiders in the first quarter then managed to hold a lead despite a major push from CC’s offense. Fink finished with 16 points, followed by Chambers who scored 14 points in the win. Sierra Myers ended with 10 points.
For the Lady Red Radiers, Nabaeh Spaeth recorded a team-high 12 points, followed by Aubree Lorenzo with 11.
AT COUDERSPORT Cameron County (40)
Spaeth 4 0-0 12, Lorenzo 4 2-2 11, Umble 2 0-0 6, Earle 2 1-1 5, Hilfiger 2 0-0 4, Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 15 3-5 40
Coudersport (54)Fink 5 6-8 16, Chambers 5 1-2 14, Myers 5 0-0 10, Porterfield 3 0-0 6, Rigas 2 0-0 5, Dunn 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 21 8-12 54 Cameron County 0 21 32 40 Coudersport 16 28 45 54
Three-point goals: CC 7 (Spaeth 4, Umble 2, Lorenzo), Coudy 4 (Chambers 3, Rigas); Total fouls: CC 11, Coudy 8; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 25, DuBois 22
DUBOIS — The Lady Dutch were able to overcome an underwhelming first half and poor shooting from the free throw line to pull off their sixth District 9 League win of the season.
Maura Caskey scored a game-high nine points for the Lady Dutch in the win, while Jayssa Snelick and Izzy Catalone each scored six points.
Alexas Pfeufer led the offensive production for the Lady Beavers, knocking down two first-quarter threes to finish with six points.
AT DUBOIS St. Marys (25)
Caskey 3 3-7 9, Catalone 2 0-4 6, Snelick 3 0-0 6, Eckels 2 0-2 4. Totals
: 10 3-13 25
DuBois (22)Pfeufer 2 0-0 6, Werner 1 0-0 3, Fantaine 1 0-0 2, Rusnica 2 1-1 5, Weible 1 0-0 2, Lander 1 0-0 2, Orzochowski 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 9 1-1 22 St. Marys 2 7 18 25 DuBois 10 17 20 22
Three-point goals: St. Marys 2 (Catalone 2), DuBois 3 (Pfeufer 2, Werner); Total fouls: St. Marys 7, DuBois 16; fouled out:
None.
JV:
DuBois won 12-8
BOYS
Port Allegany 49,
Galeton 37
GALETON —With a 49-37 win over Galeton, the Gators earned their ninth North Tier League win as well as clinching their first playoff appearance since 2015.
The Gators led wire-to-wire against the Tigers on the back of freshman Jarrod Funk’s 20-point performance. Along with his scoring, Funk provided four rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Drew Evens also ended in double-digit points with 12, also chipping in four rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Gators men in the middle Blaine Moses and Braylon Button eached scored six points in the win, with Moses tallying a team-high nine rebounds and three assist and Button grabbing six rebounds.
For the Tigers, John Martin led in scoring with 15 points.
AT GALETON Port Allegany (49)
Funk 6 6-8 20, Evens 5 0-0 12, Moses 2 2-3 6, Button 2 5-2 6, Archer 0 3-4 3, Ruding 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 16 13-22 49
Galeton (37)Martin 7 1-3 15, Cimino 3 0-0 8, Ward 1 2-6 4, Sykora 1 0-0 3, Pasono 1 1-2 3, Anderson 1 0-2 2, Whipple 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 14 6-15 37 Port Allegany 10 24 33 49 Galeton 8 14 23 37
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Funk 2, Evens 2), Galeton 3 (Cimino 2, Sykora); Total fouls: Port 11, Galeton 15; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield 27
ST MARYS — Colby Nussbaum and Michael Jacobs led the Crusaders to another win on the season, beating Allegany Moutain North matchup Sheffield.
Nussbaum finished with a team-high 12 points while Jacobs followed closely behind with 10 for the Crusaders in their sixth AMN win of the year.
The Wolverines were led by Connor Finch, who scored a game-high 17 points.
AT ST MARYS Sheffield (27)
Finch 7 3-5 17, Fiscus 1 2-2 4, McNeal 1 0-2 4, Silvis 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 10 7-11 27
Elk County Catholic (51)Jacobs 4 2-2 10, Nussbaum 6 0-3 12, Wasko 3 0-0 7, Cherry 2 0-0 4, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Brannock 4 2-2 10, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wortman 2 0-0 4, Straub 3 0-0 6. Totals
: 23 2-6 51 Sheffield 11 15 22 27 Elk County Catholic 14 26 43 51
Three-point goals: Sheffield 0, ECC 1 (Wasko); Total fouls: Sheffield 8, ECC 10; fouled out:
None.
DuBois 65, St. Marys 42
ST MARYS — Cam Thompson’s 16 points carried DuBois to a District 9 Leauge win, adding a fourth league win to their record and handing the Dutchmen their sixth league loss.
Tanner Fox led St. Marys in scoring with 13 points, while Anthony Nedzinski contributed seven points in the loss.
AT ST MARYS DuBois (65)
Thompson 6 3-4 16, West 3 0-0 9, Gaudalis 1 2-2 4, Farrell 1 0-0 2, Bennett 2 0-0 6, Hanzley 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 17 7-9 20
St. Marys (42)Fox 5 3-4 13, Nedzinski 3 1-2 7, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 2 2-2 7, Gavazzi 2 1-2 6, Coudreit 0 1-2 1, Paul 2 0-0 4, Schutz 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 15 10-14 42 DuBois 22 40 56 65 St. Marys 13 23 31 42 Three-point goals:
DuBois 6 (West 3, Bennett 2, Thompson), St. Marys); Total fouls: DuBois 17, St. Marys 15; fouled out: None.