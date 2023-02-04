DUKE CENTER — On a night where the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team recognized its six graduating seniors that helped turn the program into a powerhouse, the Lady Terrors were also able to celebrate clinching back-to-back North Tier League titles with a 63-24 win over Austin.

Before the game, Katie Sheeler, Anna Merry, Brooke Close, Bri Heller, Mackenzie Miller and Heidi Gordon were brought out with their families to honor their achievements, progress and development over the course of their careers.

