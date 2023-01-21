DUBOIS — The Bradford girls basketball team fell on the road, dropping a 51-14 decision to District 9 League opponent DuBois Friday evening.
Kalie Dixon carried the offensive load for Bradford, recording seven points during the loss.
AT DUBOIS Bradford (14)
Ka. Dixon 3 0-0 7, Benson 1 0-0 2, Persichini 1 0-0 3, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 0-0 14
DuBois (51) Werner 2 0-0 6, Fontaine 4 0-2 8, Rusnica 4 1-2 9, Runyon 0 1-2 1, Weible 3 0-0 6, McCoy 5 0-2 10, Pfeafer 3 0-0 9, Lander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-8 51 Bradford 12 12 14 14 DuBois 15 19 35 51
Three-point goals: Bradford 2 (Persichini, Ka. Dixon), DuBois 5 (Werner 2, Pfeafer 3); Total fouls: Bradford 9, DuBois 8; fouled out: None.
Oswayo Valley 30, Austin 15
AUSTIN — Charlotte Austin-Keech’s 10 points were sufficient in leading Oswayo Valley over Austin.
Isabella Rees pulled down 10 rebounds for Austin and Savannah Horton led the Panthers with six points.
AT AUSTIN Oswayo Valley (30)
George 2 2-6 6, Austin-Keech 3 3-4 10, West 1 0-0 3, Manning 2 1-4 5, Enty 3 0-0 6. Totals
: 11 6-16 30
Austin (15)Brewer 1 3-4 5, Welsh 1 0-0 2, Horton 3 0-0 6, Rees 0 1-3 1, McKeirnan 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 5 5-7 15 Oswayo Valley 5 15 22 30 Austin 2 4 9 15
Three-point goals: OV 2 (Ausitn-Keech, West), Austin 0; Total fouls: OV 12, Austin 15; fouled out:
Austin-Keech (OV)
Kane 52, Brockway 25
KANE — Mia Anderson posted a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, leading Kane to a comfortable victory over Brockway.
Rylee Haight posted eight points and 12 rebounds for Kane, while Maya Smith added seven points.
AT KANE Brockway (25)
S. Schnader 1 1-3 3, Fremer 1 1-2 3, Spinach 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Gelhetto 3 0-1 6, M. Schmader 2 5-9 10. Totals
: 8 8-16 25
Kane (52)Jekielek 1 1-3 3, Anderson 9 3-6 22, Hillman 1 4-6 6, Smith 3 1-1 7, Tigani 2 0-1 4, Haight 4 0-0 8, Iak 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 21 9-18 52 Brockway 6 12 20 25 Kane 12 26 36 52
Three-point goals: Brockway 1 (M. Schmader), Kane 1 (Anderson); Total fouls: Brockway 19, Kane 16; fouled out:
S. Schmader (Brockway)
St Marys 58,
Brookville 19
BROOKVILLE — Maura Caskey’s 21-point showcase lifted the Lady Dutch to their fourth District 9 league win of the season as they beat Brookville by a more-than-comfortable margin.
Along with Caksey, Olivia Eckels and Alexa Schneider both ended in double-digit scoring, with Eckels finishing with 14 and Schneider with 10 points.
The Lady Blue Raiders were led by Eden Wonderling, who ended with a team-high 10 points.
AT BROOKVILLE St. Marys (58)
Schneider 4 1-3 10, Hanslovan 2 0-0 4, Catalone 2 0-0 4, Eckels 6 0-0 14, Snelick 2 1-2 5, Caskey 10 0-0 21. Totals
: 26 2-5 58
Brookville (19)Olson 2 0-0 6, Wonderline 3 4-7 10, Whittling 1 0-2 3. Totals
: 6 4-9 19 St. Marys 15 33 46 58 Brookville 3 13 13 19
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Schneider, Eckels 2, Caskey), Brookville 3 (Olson 2, Whitling); Total fouls: St. Marys 11, Brookville 8 ; fouled out:
None.
BOYS
Elk County Catholic 39, Ridgway 26
RIDGWAY — The Crusaders were able to take a win on the road against the Elkers with a big fourth quarter push from the free throw line as well as staunch late defense.
Michael Jacobs carried the offense for ECC, scoring a game-high 12 points. Lance O’Neill contributed seven points during the Crusaders win.
For the Elkers, Aaron Sorg finished with eight points, while Erik Panebianco and Alex Merritt each scored six points.
AT RIDGWAY Elk County Catholic (39)
Jacobs 6 0-1 12, Wasko 2 0-0 4, O’Neill 2 3-4 7, Wortman 1 0-1 2, Nussbaum 3 2-2 8, Straub 1 3-6 6. Totals
: 15 8-14 39
Ridgway (26)Benninger 2 0-0 4, Panebianco 3 0-2 6, Sorg 3 1-2 8, Merritt1 4-5 6, Kilpeck 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 10 5-11 26 Elk County Catholic 9 11 24 39 Ridgway 8 14 22 26
Three-point goals: ECC 1 (Struab), Rway 1 (Sorg); Total fouls: ECC 17, Rway 21; fouled out:
none
Johnsonburg 42,
St. Marys 40, OT
JOHNSONBURG — An extra stanza was required to separate Johnsonburg and St. Marys.
When the dust settled, Isaiah Jackson’s 15 points stood tall, as he and Jburg out-lasted their Route-255 rivals. Jake Lobaugh (10 points) hit a 3-pointer in overtime and Aaron Myers added a basket of his own, helping to put the Dutch away.
Tanner Fox scored 15 points for St. Marys and Quin Gavazzi added eight.
AT JOHNSONBURG St. Marys (40)
Fox 6 3-4 15, Davis 0 2-2 2, Nedzinski 2 0-2 6, Bauer 0 2-2 2, Gavazzi 4 0-1 8, Coudriet 1 3-4 5, Shutz 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 14 10-17 40
Johnsonburg (42)Myers 3 2-2 9, Lobaugh 4 0-0 10, Zimmerman 1 0-1 3, Jackson 7 1-4 15, Hoffman 2 0-0 5. Totals
: 17 3-7 42 St. Marys 12 21 30 37 40 Johnsonburg 2 16 29 37 42
Three-point goals: St. Marys 2 (Nedzinski 2), Jburg 5 (Lobaugh 2, Myers, Zimmerman, Hoffman); Total fouls: St. Marys 12, Jburg 14; fouled out: None.