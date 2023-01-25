ST. MARYS — Tuesday evening’s District 9 League boys basketball contest belonged to Jordan Wasko.
The Elk County Catholic guard poured in five 3-pointers in a 19-point effort against Bradford, leading the Crusaders to a 56-38 victory. Colby Nussbaum added 11 points for ECC in a team-wide scoring effort, while Michael Jacobs logged eight points.
AJ Gleason led Bradford with 14 points and Chase Wineberg tacked on 11. The Owls were 13-of-17 from the free throw line but were unable to keep up with ECC’s scoring.
Despite the loss, Bradford head coach John Bennardi commended his team’s effort.
“We played really well,” he said. “The effort from everyone was tremendous.”
AT ST. MARYS Bradford (38)
Ward 0 2-2 2, Johnson 2 2-3 6, Franz 2 0-0 5, Wineberg 4 3-4 11, Gleason 4 6-8 14. Totals
: 12 13-17 38
Elk County Catholic (56)Wasko 7 0-0 19, Cherry 0 1-2 1, Urmann 1 0-0 2, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Brannock 2 0-0 4, Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Wortman 1 0-0 2, Nussbaum 5 1-2 11, Straub 3 1-2 7. Totals
: 24 3-6 56 Bradford 12 20 30 38 Elk Catholic 15 32 45 56
Three-point goals: Bradford 1 (Franz), ECC (); Total fouls: Bradford 9, ECC 15; fouled out:
None.
Ridgway 27,
St. Marys 22, OT
RIDGWAY — Ridgway out-lasted St. Marys in an Elk County classic, beating the Flying Dutchmen in overtime to seize 1st place in the Allegheny Mountain League South.
Aaron Sorg scored twice in the extra period and the Elkers made 4-of-4 free throws, coming after neither side scored in the final five-plus minutes of regulation. Jack Benninger finished with a team-high nine points while Sorg and Alex Merritt each scored eight.
Quinn Gavazzi led St. Marys with 11 points.
AT RIDGWAY St. Marys (22)
Fox 4 0-0 8, Mitchell 1 1-1 3, Gavazzi 4 0-0 11. Totals
: 9 1-1 22 Ridgway (27)
Benninger 3 3-3 9, Gustafson 0 0-1 0, Panebianco 0 2-2 2, Sorg 3 1-2 8, Merritt 2 4-5 8. Totals
: 8 10-13 27 St. Marys 2 10 17 19 22 Ridgway 3 9 16 19 27
Three-point goals: St. Marys 3 (Gavazzi 3), Ridgway 1 (Sorg); Total fouls: St. Marys 12, Ridgway 9; fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ridgway 23, St. Marys 20
GIRLS
Otto-Eldred 48,
Oswayo Valley 27
SHINGLEHOUSE — Katie Sheeler’s 20 points led Otto-Eldred in a comfortable North Tier League victory over Oswayo Valley.
Brooke Close added nine points for O-E, while Lakyn Enty led OV with 12 points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Otto-Eldred (48)
Merry 2 1-2 5, Close 3 1-2 9, Sheeler 7 3-5 20, Drummond 1 2-4 5. Totals
: 17 6-18 48
Oswayo Valley (27)George 3 2-2 8, Austin-Keech 0 1-2 1, West 1 0-0 2, Manning 2 0-0 4, Enty 6 0-0 12. Totals
: 12 3-4 27 Otto-Eldred 14 22 42 28 Oswayo Valley 4 10 16 27
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Sheeler 3, Close 2, Drummond), OV 0: Total fouls: O-E 12, OV 21; fouled out:
Manning (OV)
Northern Potter 39, Smethport 33
ULYSSES — Rebecca Martin’s 14 points and eight rebounds helped Northern Potter overcome a poor free-throw shooting performance and hold on to beat a scrappy Smethport side at home.
Kayden Brown had nine points for NoPo while Haylee Chapman had seven rebounds and three assists. Riley Thompson and Emma Haynes each pulled down seven rebounds and Thompson also swiped three steals.
Elizabeth Hungiville posted another double-double for Smethport with 13 points and 16 rebounds. She also had two blocks and two steals.
Jaidyn Goodman had six rebounds to go with her six points.
AT ULYSSES Smethport (33)
Lutz 2 0-2 4, Hungiville 3 7-10 13, Goodman 2 0-0 6, Learn 1 0-0 2, Dinch 2 0-0 5, Gifford 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 11 7-12 33
Northern Potter (39)Chapman 2 0-0 4, Cady 3 0-7 6, Brown 3 1-2 9, R. Thompson 1 0-0 2, Haynes 1 1-2 3, Slawson 0 2-2 2, Martin 5 1-5 13. Totals
: 15 5-18 39 Smethport 5 8 24 33 Northern Potter 15 19 29 39
Three-point goals: Smethport 4 (Goodman 2, Dinch, Gifford), NoPo 4 (Brown 2, Martin 2); Total fouls: Smethport 15, NoPo 16; fouled out:
None.
Cameron County 42, Austin 26
EMPORIUM — Aubree Lorenzo scored 16 points and Ava Hilfiger scored 13, teaming up to power Cameron County in a win over Austin.
Ella Brewer led Austin with 12 points while Isabella Rees had eight points and nine rebounds.
AT EMPORIUM Austin (26)
Brewer 6 0-1 12, Horton 1 2-2 4, Rees 3 2-4 8, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Clinger 0 0-1 0, Lentz 0 0-2 0. Totals
: 11 4-10 26
Cameron County (42)Hilfiger 6 1-3 13, Lorenzo 5 3-4 16, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Umble 0 0-1 1, Skillman 0 0-2 0, Spaeth 1 2-4 4, Earle 2 1-2 5. Totals
: 16 13-16 42 Austin 4 11 17 26 Cam. County 6 19 30 42
Three-point goals: Austin 0, CC 3 (Lorenzo 3); Total fouls: Austin 16, CC 18; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 42, Ridgway 11
ST MARYS — St. Marys limited Ridgway to four field goals in a dominant Allegheny Mountain League South victory.
Maura Caskey led the Lady Dutch with 11 points and Jayssa Snelick scored 10. Jenna Kasmierski led Ridgway with nine points.
AT ST MARYS Ridgway (11)
Kasmierski 3 0-0 9, Ellenberger 1 0-2 2. Totals:
4 0-2 11
St. Marys (42)Schneider 2 0-3 4, Hanslovan 3 0-0 6, DePrater 1 0-0 2, Catalone 3 0-0 7, Eckels 1 0-0 2, Snelick 4 1-2 10, Caskey 5 0-0 11. Totals
: 19 1-5 42 Ridgway 0 3 11 11 St. Marys 14 30 38 42
Three-point goals: Ridgway 3 (Kasmierski 3), St. Marys 2 (Snelick, Caskey); Total fouls: Ridgway 9, St. Marys 5; fouled out:
None.
JV: St. Marys 23, Ridgway 10