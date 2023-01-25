ST. MARYS — Tuesday evening’s District 9 League boys basketball contest belonged to Jordan Wasko.

The Elk County Catholic guard poured in five 3-pointers in a 19-point effort against Bradford, leading the Crusaders to a 56-38 victory. Colby Nussbaum added 11 points for ECC in a team-wide scoring effort, while Michael Jacobs logged eight points.

