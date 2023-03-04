CLARION — It’s often said great teams find ways to win when they don’t play their best, and that’s exactly what the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks did Thursday night as they rallied past St. Marys to capture the District 9 Class 4A title with a thrilling 44-41 victory at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.

Punxsy (22-1) came in as a prohibitive favorite against St. Marys (19-7) in a matchup of schools who are no strangers to playing for District 9 titles. The Lady Chucks had already beaten the Lady Dutch twice by digits in the regular season — by 11 (45-34) in St. Marys on Jan. 18 and by 25 (50-25) at home on Feb. 7.

