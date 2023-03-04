CLARION — It’s often said great teams find ways to win when they don’t play their best, and that’s exactly what the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks did Thursday night as they rallied past St. Marys to capture the District 9 Class 4A title with a thrilling 44-41 victory at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Punxsy (22-1) came in as a prohibitive favorite against St. Marys (19-7) in a matchup of schools who are no strangers to playing for District 9 titles. The Lady Chucks had already beaten the Lady Dutch twice by digits in the regular season — by 11 (45-34) in St. Marys on Jan. 18 and by 25 (50-25) at home on Feb. 7.
The third time was almost the charm for St. Marys, Thursday though as a strong defensive effort coupled with one of Punxsy’s worst shooting games of the season kept things close for most of the evening.
Punxsy shot just 15 percent from the 3-point line (3-for-20) and 31 percent overall from the field (17-54), with St. Marys holding Chloe Presloid, the Lady Chucks’ leading scorer (16.1 ppg) to just four points (all late in 3rd quarter).
All that led to St. Marys finding itself with a 10-point lead (37-27) with 6:07 to play as the Lady Dutch were in search of their third straight D-9 Class 4A title. Most teams might have folded at that point.
However, the Lady Chucks had been there before this season — trailing Hazleton by 18 points late in the third quarter back in December on the opening night of their holiday tournament. Punxsy scored six of the final seven points of the third before outscoring Hazleton 25-4 in the fourth to pull out an improbable 57-49 victory.
Thursday’s comeback wasn’t as nearly as big when it came to a point deficit but certainly was in terms of magnitude as it propelled Punxsy back into the state playoffs.
Punxsy’s late game surge was sparked by a junior Danielle Griebel 3-pointer with 5:33 to play. After St. Marys’ Izzy Catalone went 1-for-2 at the foul line, Lady Chuck sophomore Avary Powell scored back-to-back hoops — completing a 3-point play on the second to pull Punxsy within three (38-35) with 4:19 remaining.
Fellow sophomore Samantha Griebel then completed the Punxsy comeback when she drained a 3-pointer of her own with 1:32 on the clock to even the score at 38-38.
The Lady Chucks then forced a St. Marys turnover, and Powell scored on the ensuing possession with 48 seconds left to give Punxsy its first lead (40-38) since late in the second quarter when it led 15-14. Powell enjoyed a big night, scoring a game-high 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds.
The game was far from over though.
St. Marys’ Maura Caskey was fouled on the next trip down the floor but missed both free throws, as Danielle Griebel came up with a huge rebound on the second miss. The Lady Dutch then nearly forced a turnover near midcourt, but Puxsy got a timeout called before that happened.
St. Marys was then forced to foul, and Samantha Griebel calmly stepped the line and hit two free throws in a one-and-one situation to put her team up four (42-38) with 17 seconds left.
The Lady Dutch made a rush up the floor and got a deep 3-pointer by Catalone to cut the Punxsy lead to one with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Samantha Griebel was then fouled again going 1 of 2 at the line. However, St. Marys couldn’t corral the rebound, as Griebel had the loose ball come to her in the paint. She promptly scored on a putback in the final moments to give the Lady Chucks a 3-point victory. The game was Punxsy’s first since in nearly two week’s (67-24 win at Bradford on Feb. 17).
Going into Thursday night’s District 9 Class 4A boys basketball title game — the second leg of Thursday’s Tippin doubleheader — the No. 2-ranked St. Marys boys knew they had an opportunity to snap an eight-year district title streak set by top seed Clearfield. But unfortunately for the Dutchmen, the Bison made it nine straight titles with a 47-30 victory.
After trailing 5-0 early on, the Dutchmen went on a 10-0 run to get back in the game, with Anthony Nedzinski knocking down a step-back three to put the Dutchmen up 8-5 after one quarter of play. A drive to the hoop by Dutchmen Tanner Fox made it 10-5 seconds into the second quarter. But from there, it was essentially all Bison as senior Cole Miller had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, hitting dagger after dagger to deflate the Dutchmen defense.
The Bison got its offense going on driving in the lane and kicking it out to its perimeter players as Andon Greslick hit a corner three and then Miller knocked down another corner three to give Clearfield an 11-10 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
Nedzinski led the Dutchmen with nine points while Quin Gavazzi had six.
It was also the final game in the careers of seniors Coudriet, Fox and Tyler Mitchell. Zach Thorwart was the team’s fourth senior, however, he was unable to take part in Thursday’s game due to a broken finger. Coudriet had six points and seven rebounds while Fox and Mitchell had two points each.
Trending Food Videos
“I’m proud to have been a part of the seniors’ basketball careers,” Shuey said. “Tyler Mitchell, Tanner Fox, Charlie Coudriet and Zach Thorwart. They played hard. They worked hard all year. Charlie came a long way. Tanner was one of those players that could easily take over a game. Zach played good defense. Tyler Mitchell rebounded the heck out of the ball. They’re definitely going to be missed next year but I feel the accomplishments that we had this year, they should feel good about their basketball senior season.”
St. Marys ends its season at 12-13.
“We’ve got some guys that have definitely got some experience in this game and throughout the season,” Shuey said. “We’re a family. There were times throughout the season where we had some upsets and I think we overcame those adversities. I think that’s one thing that the underclassmen will take with them.
“I’m just proud of the boys and I thank them for allowing me to be a part of this. They were very respectful all year. A lot of the referees said our team is a very respectful group of boys and that makes me feel good — and they should feel good about that.”
Clearfield (17-6) runs its winning streak up to seven games now as it heads into the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Friday, March 10 as they’ll host the WPIAL (District 7) third seed in Laurel Highlands (22-3).
BOYSCLEARFIELD 47,ST. MARYS 30
Score by Quarters St. Marys 8 4 14 4—30 Clearfield 5 16 17 9—47
St. Marys—30Fox 1 0-0 2, Nedzinski 2 4-5 9, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Gavazzi 2 1-1 6, Coudriet 3 0-1 6, Paul 2 0-0 5. Totals
: 11 5-7 30.
Clearfield—47Miller 8 5-6 25, Greslick 4 0-0 11, Billotte 1 0-0 2, Patrick 2 0-0 6, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Pallo 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 16 6-7 47.
Three-pointers:
St. Marys 3 (Gavazzi, Nedzinski, Paul), Clearfield 9 (Miller 4, Greslick 3, Patrick 2).
GIRLSPUNXSUTAWNEY 44,ST. MARYS 41
Score by Quarters St. Marys 6 11 16 8—41 Punxsy 10 7 8 18—44 St. Marys—41
Schneider 3 0-0 7, Catalone 2 1-2 6, Eckels 4 4-4 12, Snelick 4 2-2 10, Caskey 2 2-6 6. Totals
: 15 9-14 41.
Punxsy—44Presloid 1 2-2 4, Griebel 4 2-3 12, Griebel 3 2-4 9, Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Powell 7 1-1 15, Burkett 1 0-0 2, McMahan 0 0-0 0. Totals
: 17 7-10 44.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Schneider, Catalone), Punxsy 3 (D. Griebel 2, S. Griebel).