PORT ALLEGANY — Some nights it feels like a team just can not miss, and for Port Allegany, it was one of those nights.
The Gator boys basketball team displayed a showcase of high-quality basketball on their way to a blowout 54-22 win over Smethport.
Coming into this game, the Gators and Hubbers were tied in the North Tier League standings at 6-3 and with the majority of the season already over, every game holds more and more pressure as the playoffs near.
“Coming off that butt kick by Otto-Eldred the other night, we just wanted to come and get back on the winning track,” said Port Allegany head coach Kyle Babcock. “We have eight games left and we’re trying to finish strong going into the playoffs.”
The Gators came out scorching hot as the game kicked off. A made layup from Blaine Moses put Port on the board first and while the Hubbers were able to respond to that basket, they failed to answer the sequential back-to-back 3-pointers that Jett Ruding and Drew Evens knocked down for the Gators immediately after.
On defense, Port smothered the Hubbers ball handlers, chasing them off screens and glued to their hip, refusing to allow any resemblance of offense to be set up. The Gators also came away with several early steals and fast break scores on their way to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.
“We came in and stressed ‘don’t force anything.’ Work the ball, work the ball and we did,” said Babcock. “On offense we were patient, we worked inside and outside and got a couple easy layups early and then we were able to knock down some threes.”
The Hubbers gained some early momentum in the second, with Carson Dunn hitting a triple on their first possession, however, the Gators matched that with a three of their own. While Smethport was able to go tick-for-tack with the Gators in the first several minutes, their success fizzled out after the six minute mark, where they remained scoreless for the rest of the half.
Port kept up the intensity and despite shots not falling with as much consistency, their man in the middle, Braylon Button was there to scoop up offensive rebounds and score second chance points.
As the Gators kept building their lead, the Hubbers began forcing shots from behind the arc in desperation to stop the bleeding. Port’s Jarrod Funk emphasized their massive first-half lead, capping off the second quarter with a steal and an electrifying slam dunk on the other end, giving the Gators a 38-9 lead.
“I think the biggest thing was our mindset in the beginning. We’re used to starting off with a little bit of a flow, we knock some shots down and everyone gets comfortable,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “I think guys were nervous from the start and then when shots just weren’t going in, our guys just kept feeding into it and digging ourselves more and more of a hole.”
Similar to the second quarter, the Hubbers found points early in the third, with Hayden Leet finding an offensive rebound and score on their first possession. However, as the time ran on, Smethport began to once again struggle to find any shot to fall, including fast break layups and open looks in the paint.
The Gators on the other hand, slowed down the pace of their offense, patiently passing around the perimeter to scatter the defense and find open shooters. Button, still battling under the glass, found himself on the free throw line with the chance to put the Gators up by 30, which he capitalized on.
With the game already decided with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Gators switched to their reserves. While the Hubbers continued to force shots without success, Port’s second-team picked up where they had left off.
Picking apart the Hubbers weak full-court-press, the Gators found incredibly easy looks inside while Henry Troupe was able to knock down a pair of threes, including a last-second buzzer beater to put the Gators back up by 31 with one quarter remaining.
“I know some of (our reserves) can shoot, and they’ve proven that. I try to get them in as much as I can because I know they’re great shooters,” said Babcock. “They just need to work on their game. They just need more time and that’s all I try to do. They do a good job when they get in.”
Facing a running clock and an insurmountable lead, the Hubbers relinquished the game to their own reserves. Both teams went back-and-forth on the scoreboard, but as the clock ran out and the final buzzer rang, the Gators found their seventh league win of the year in a showtime fashion.
For his work under the glass, Button finished with a double-double, leading the Gators in points with 11 while also picking up 11 rebounds. Moses scored nine points and six rebounds while Evens recorded eight points and played tenacious defense on the Hubbers leading scorer, Preston Alfieri. Alfieri led his team with six points in the loss.
“I’m proud of the way we took care of the ball and the patience we had. We played with composure and that’s the team I’ve been trying to get out of them all season. I wish we would show up every game like that and I’m hoping now that they’ve seen what they can do, they will show up like that,” said Babcock. “I know they have it in them, we just got to get it out of them and start clicking.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Smethport (22)
Alfieri 3 0-0 6, Dunn 1 1-1 3, Watson 1 0-0 2, Pelchy 2 1-2 4, Leet 2 0-0 5, Sanderson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 9 2-3 22
Port Allegany (54)Button 5 1-2 11, Moses 2 5-5 9, Evens 2 2-2 8, Troupe 2 0-0 2, Funk 2 0-0 5, Archer 2 0-0 5, Ruding 2 0-0 5, Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, WIlfong 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 19 8-9 54 Smethport 2 9 20 22 Port Allegany 20 38 51 54
Three-point goals: Smethport 2 (Pelchy, Leet), Port 8 (Evens 2, Troupe 2, Funk, Klawuhn, Archer, Ruding); Total fouls: Smethport 7, Port 8; fouled out:
None.
JV: Port Won 45-31