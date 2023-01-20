DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team secured its ninth straight league victory, beating Port Allegany, 63-35, by utilizing its quickness and ability to score from anywhere on the court.
It was a battle of size versus speed early on. Getting the ball first, the Terrors kicked their offense into gear, setting a fast pace early. With quick feet and even quicker passes, O-E found open scorers inside and out.
Port, on the other hand, relied on the brute force of its larger players, dishing the ball down to the post where it either found layups or a ticket to the free throw line. With four minutes remaining in the first, the game was separated by two points at 10-8.
However, by collecting multiple offensive rebounds and steals that turned into points, as well as several blocks from Shene Thomas, the Terrors were able to pull away, entering the second quarter up 18-10.
“We just looked to match (O-E’s) intensity,” said Port Allegany head coach Kyle Babcock. “I thought we hustled and played hard but they just shot very well.”
Both teams missed several shots to start the second quarter. With jumpers not falling, the Terrors began to focus on their dribble drives and low post offense.
After finding multiple successful possessions near the rim, O-E was able to exploit Port’s now-collapsing defense for drive-and-dish opportunities for their shooters.
Without jumpers falling and facing a growing deficit on the scoreboard, Port continued to battle inside, with Blaine Moses and Braylon Button bullying their way into the paint. However, the Gators continued to find points on offense as slow rotations on defense gave the Terrors a 35-19 lead at the end of the half.
“They make shots and it’s hard to hang with a team that shoots that well from the outside,” said Babcock. “We have (Drew Evens) who can shoot well and a couple other guys who can step in and knock a couple down, but we don’t consistently hit threes like that.”
Despite giving up back-to-back turnovers in the first several minutes of the second half, the Terrors found their rhythm once again which came by several made 3-pointers. Sticking with its speed, O-E exhausted the Gators on offense by forcing the ball up court with outlet passes and quickness in transition.
Port continued to struggle to string points together and, gassed and desperate to gain any sort of momentum, began forcing 3-pointers in an attempt to cut the lead. Without much falling for the Gators, the Terrors found themselves up 24 with one quarter remaining.
Having a massive lead and all the momentum, O-E began subbing in their bench players at the start of the fourth quarter. While Port continued to launch jumpers from deep, the Terrors secondary squad found several successful trips down the court inside, albeit at a much slower pace.
As the lead continued to grow and with a running clock, Port finally accepted the outcome, putting in its own reserves with two minutes left and exiting the gym with its third North Tier League loss of the season.
Landon Francis led the Terrors in scoring with 18 points that came off of four 3-pointers. Austin Cousins ended in double-digit figures with 12, along with Manning Splain who scored 15 points and Shene Thomas who scored 11 points. For the Gators, Evens carried the offensive load with 14 points.
“We have to stay humble. Everyone wants to beat us and rightfully so. We stay humble, we celebrate until midnight and then we’re done,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Derrick Francis. “After midnight its the next day and we plan for the next game. That’s how we work.”
AT DUKE CENTER Port Allegany (35)
Evens 3 5-7 14, Funk 1 0-2 3, Moses 0 6-6 6, Button 1 3-4 5, Klawuhn 0 1-1 1, Archer 0 4-4 4, Ruding 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 6 19-26 35
Otto-Eldred (63)Francis 6 2-2 18, Thomas 5 1-2 11, Cousins 5 0-0 12, Man. Splain 6 0-0 15. Totals
: 25 4-5 63 Port Allegany 10 19 29 35 Otto-Eldred 18 35 53 63
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Evens 3, Funk), O-E 9 (Man. Splain 3, Francis 4, Cousins 2); Total fouls: Port 10, O-E 15; fouled out: none.
