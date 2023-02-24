DUKE CENTER — Storylines weren’t hard to find Thursday at Otto-Eldred High School.
The District 9 basketball playoffs brought their usual intrigue. Then, Wednesday’s inclement weather set up a quarterfinal doubleheader.
And if that wasn’t enough, a 30-year program record was within reach.
Like they did in last year’s D9 quarterfinals, Otto-Eldred’s boys and girls teams both came through for their fans.
On an historic evening at the Terror Dome, O-E’s teams won by a combined 49 points and Katie Sheeler broke the school’s all-time girls’ career scoring record.
It was a celebration of basketball for a proud community, one that showed why both teams are seeded atop their respective D9 classes. In front of a whiteout crowd sporting fresh t-shirts from Team Minard, Thursday marked the start of a long-awaited journey for both, one both sides hope will run deep into March.
Sheeler scored 30 points in the Lady Terrors’ 57-38 win over No. 8 Northern Potter (13-10).
She began the night needing 24 points to pass April Batt Preston’s record of 1575, set in 1993. After Sheeler poured in 16 points in the first quarter, it became evident that the senior was determined to break the record in her final home game.
After a third-quarter 3-pointer tied the mark, a trip to the free throw line sealed it. Sheeler hit the second of two shots and, as emotion overtook her at the stripe, was embraced by her teammates, coaches and Preston herself.
“The crowd here was fantastic,” O-E girls coach Shawn Gray said. “I can’t say enough about the people in the community coming out to support us… It was great seeing (Preston) come down to congratulate Katie on passing her. That’s just the type of people we have in this town and it’s pretty cool.”
Brooke Close scored seven points for O-E and Anna Merry had six. Reagan Slawson paced NoPo with 12 points and Rebecca Martin had 10.
It certainly wasn’t the blowout that O-E handed NoPo on the same floor a month ago, but despite the visitors’ efforts, the Lady Terrors were simply too good. O-E’s defense looked strong as ever, taking away NoPo possessions and allowing its offense to withstand slow stretches.
O-E’s lead was just a dozen at halftime, but it stretched into the 20s by the fourth quarter, giving the team its third win this year over the North Tier League rival.
“We knew they’d give us a good shot,” Gray said. “It’s Northern Potter; they play their tails off every game. They didn’t have anything to lose, and if they beat us, they would shock the world. I told our girls that, and trying to beat a team three times is very hard, it doesn’t matter how good a team is.”
The O-E boys started the evening with a 61-31 disposal of No. 8 Curwensville (8-15).
Both teams showed in the first quarter that they came to play. As the game’s middle stages wore on, however, O-E’s combination of inside-out offense and ambitious defense helped it race into the semifinals.
Austin Cousins and Brax Caldwell each scored 15 points, Shene Thomas scored 13 and Landon Francis and Manning Splain each had nine.
Caldwell’s big 2nd quarter helped solve the Terrors’ early problem — inside offense. O-E first distanced itself in the waning moments of the second quarter, as Landon Francis traversed most of the floor before feeding Thomas for a layup that made the lead 15.
“It’s hard to guard us,” O-E boys coach Derrick Francis said. “People can say, oh, so and so is the best player on this team, then all of a sudden (Caldwell) will score 15. Then, it’s how do we guard him? Then (Splain) will have 20.”
O-E kept the pressure on in the second half, its lead surpassing 25 points with 4:11 to play in the third quarter. Their lead never felt threatened in the second half, and after the Terrors took an early 9-0 Curwensville run on the chin, they began to make the game look like the 1/8 matchup that it was.
The O-E boys improved to 22-1 on the season and the girls to 21-2. Both sides will enjoy a break before next week’s semifinals, where the boys will meet Ridgway and the girls will see DuBois Central Catholic.
“We need to stay on the grind,” Francis said. “We have another tough game against Ridgway. They’ve played in a lot of big-time games, they have great coaches and their players are bought in. It will be a game.”
Since District 9 qualifies three teams for the PIAA tournament in Class 2A and five in Class A, the Curwensville boys were eliminated, but the NoPo girls still have a path into the state playoffs. The Lady Panthers will need to win two consolation games to earn the 5th seed, and will start their bid Tuesday at Port Allegany.
“We’ve worked our butts off for this and our kids are locked in, Francis said. “They looked at me in the locker room and said, ‘That’s one.’ They know the goal is three but you can only get one at a time. They’re a special group of kids.”
BOYS AT DUKE CENTER Curwensville (31)
Wassail 1 0-0 2, McGarry 5 0-1 11, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Fleming 2 1-2 5, English 2 1-2 5, Woods 1 0-0 2, Sutika 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 14 2-4 31
Otto-Eldred (61)Splain 4 0-0 9, Cousins 5 0-0 15, Francis 2 4-4 9, Caldwell 5 5-5 15, Thomas 6 1-2 13. Totals
: 22 10-11 61 Curwensville 11 19 26 31 Otto-Eldred 12 34 52 61
Three-point goals: Cville 1 (McGarry), O-E 7 (Cousins 5, Francis, Splain); Total fouls: Cville 14, O-E 9; fouled out:
None. GIRLS AT DUKE CENTER Northern Potter (38)
Chapman 1 0-0 5, Cady 2 1-4 5, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Slawson 5 0-0 12, Martin 2 4-4 10. Totals
: 14 5-8 38
Otto-Eldred (57)Merry 2 0-0 6, Close 2 1-2 7, Sheeler 8 10-13 30, Drummond 2 1-2 5, Bell 1 1-2 4, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Wheaton 0 1-2 1, Heller 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 27 14-21 57 Northern Potter 10 19 27 38 Otto-Eldred 19 31 44 57
Three-point goals: NoPo 5 (Martin 2, Slawson 2, Chapman), O-E 9 (Sheeler 4, Close 2, Merry 2, Bell); Total fouls: NoPo 16, O-E 12; fouled out: None.