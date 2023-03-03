BROCKWAY — Facing the end of its season or a chance to finally make it to the state tournament, the Clarion girls basketball team forced a second-half comeback to beat Port Allegany, 35-31.

After being eliminated from the D9 playoffs, both the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Gators battled through the consolation bracket. Port (No. 5) took down Northern Potter (No. 8) to make it to the deciding game, while Clarion (No. 7) beat Ridgway (No. 6). Now, a ticket to the PIAA tournament, which neither team has made an appearance in the past five years at least, was just one win away.

