BROCKWAY — Facing the end of its season or a chance to finally make it to the state tournament, the Clarion girls basketball team forced a second-half comeback to beat Port Allegany, 35-31.
After being eliminated from the D9 playoffs, both the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Gators battled through the consolation bracket. Port (No. 5) took down Northern Potter (No. 8) to make it to the deciding game, while Clarion (No. 7) beat Ridgway (No. 6). Now, a ticket to the PIAA tournament, which neither team has made an appearance in the past five years at least, was just one win away.
“I think the girls were feeling a little bit of pressure coming into this game. We knew it was a big game, win and go to states against an unfamiliar opponent,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “We had watched the film but never seen (Clarion) in person.”
Both teams started sluggish out of the gates. The Lady Bulldogs looked to operate out of the paint, feeding their bigs close to the rim, while the Lady Gators got the ball in the hands of their shooters. While an offensive rebound and an and-one conversion from Ella Moses gave the Lady Gators a 3-2 lead early, the Lady Bulldogs earned back-to-back steals and fast break scores to take back the lead.
Port got numerous steals as well, but failed to convert in transition, remaining scoreless until the final minute of the quarter and facing a 10-7 deficit after the initial eight minutes.
In the second quarter, Port seemed to loosen up and get comfortable. On its first possession, Kayleigha Dowell splashed a 3-pointer to take the lead which was immediately followed up by a steal from Leigha Nelson.
The Lady Bulldogs managed to score in retaliation, with the lead swapping hands several times, but eventually could not keep up with Port’s newly found energy and silk touch. Another triple gave Port a 15-13 lead with five minutes left in the half, followed by a steal from Dowell that would spark a horrible run for the Lady Bulldogs.
On their sequential four possessions, Clarion would turn the ball over four times, allowing Port to tack on six unanswered points. The Lady Bulldogs broke their scoreless streak in the final minute with a split trip at the line and entered halftime down 21-14.
“Honestly, the ball was just going in the hoop. I didn’t think we did anything differently (in the second quarter.) We got the same looks that we did in the first quarter, we just had more confidence and the ball was dropping,” said Evens. “We kind of feed off that. It’s an emotional game, you make a couple baskets and get some momentum going. Unfortunately, halftime killed that momentum.”
In their previous game against NoPo, the Lady Gators held a 13-point lead at halftime but a rough third quarter allowed the Lady Panthers to catch up. A week later, Port faced a similar predicament.
On their initial possession, a bad Port pass led to a turnover, which the Lady Bulldogs capitalized on with a long range shot in transition. Clarion then got a stop on defense and breezed past the Lady Gators full-court-press to find an open shot in the paint, cutting the lead to just two points.
On offense, Port used long swing passes to spread out the newly implemented Lady Bulldog 2-3 zone. However, even when presented with decent looks at the basket, could not get their shots to drop. Despite offensive rebounds and steals, nothing seemed to take the lid off of the rim for Port as it went scoreless for the first 4:30 second of the second half.
The Lady Gators eventually found some cushioning on the scoreboard from a 3-pointer from Stauffer, but the Lady Bulldogs continued to tack on points and keep within striking range. After the third quarter, and an 11-5 Clarion run, the Lady Gators’ lead had slipped to just 26-25 with one quarter remaining.
“In the second half, I think, unfortunately, we kind of lost our edge,” said Evens, “And there was a cover on the rim.”
Clarion struck quickly in the final quarter as Sophie Babington hit a mid-range jumper to take the lead within the first minute. From there, the Lady Bulldogs’ relentless defense shut out the Lady Gators, denying shots and coming away with several steals.
Using off-ball screens that set up open backdoor drives, Clarion slowly added to their lead. Driving to the paint also entered the Lady Bulldogs into the bonus, and after a split trip to the line, Clarion found themselves up four with 3:20 left in the game.
“I told my team to just do what got us here. We got a little hectic, a little out of control and we weren’t running our offense. Defensively, we weren’t sticking to our principles and we just had to focus on what we do (coming down the stretch,)” said Evens. “Credit to Clarion, they kind of got us out of that.”
Facing a two-possession game, with their opponent in the bonus and only a few minutes to do anything about it, Port seemed to panic. After securing the rebound, the Lady Gators sprinted down the court and their uncontrolled handles led to several turnovers, which Clarion cashed in on.
After six minutes without a made field goal, Moses knocked down a 3-pointer, cutting the gap on the scoreboard to just four points. The Lady Gators followed that up with a strip and score from Dowell, which brought them to within two points.
Port got lucky as the Lady Bulldogs missed their sole shot from an intentional foul, giving the Lady Gators the ball with 37 seconds left. Instead of burning the clock for the final shot, Port chose a contested jumper from the corner which missed the mark.
Even after a repeat scenario, where Clarion missed its free throw and Port secured a rebound, another Lady Gator shot, this time a floater, failed to sink and with just three seconds left, the final outcome was inevitable.
“It kind of snowballed when (Clarion) went on that run, and we never recovered. We had a little mini-run towards the end of the fourth quarter but I think emotionally we were kind of done at that point,” said Evens. “It was just too big of a deficit to come back from.”
Babington led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points while Taylor Alston finished with eight points. For the Lady Gators, Moses scored eight points along with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Stauffer ended with six points, three rebounds and a steal while Nelson and Dowell each scored four points. Nelson also contributed four rebounds and two assists and Dowell led the Lady Gators in steals with three.
Clarion will go on to compete as the fifth seeded District 9 team in the PIAAs, but for the Lady Gators, this loss was the final stop of the season.
“That was my only message in the locker room after the game, we’re going to focus on our successes this year. Twenty wins is something not a lot of teams do. To get this deep in the playoffs I think is a reward for these girls for the work that they put in,” said Evens. “We’ve been working since June 1 and have probably played 100 games including summer league, and that work paid off in the win-loss column. We’ll take some time off, enjoy the success we had and then start working for next year.”
AT BROCKWAY Clarion (35)
S. Babington 3 1-2 9, Alston 4 0-1 8, Kline 3 1-2 7, G. Babington 2 2-2 6, Durish 1 1-2 3, Diehl 0 2-4 2. Totals
: 13 7-13 35
Port Allegany (31)Moses 2 3-4 8, Stauffer 2 0-2 6, Nelson 1 1-3 4, Dowell 2 0-0 4, Evens 1 2-4 5, Baxter 1 0-0 2, Renner 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 9 8-15 31 Clarion 10 14 25 35 Port Allegany 7 21 26 31
Three-point goals: Clarion 2 (Babington 2), Port 5 (Stauffer 2, Nelson, Moses, Evens); Total fouls: Clarion 17, Port 13; fouled out: None.