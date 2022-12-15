RIDGWAY — A non-conference battle of defense highlighted Wednesday evening’s boys basketball slate.
This time, Ridgway got the last laugh.
Aaron Sorg scored 11 points to help the Elkers close out a 34-28 win over Cameron County. Jack Benninger added nine points in the win, while Camdyn Allison led the Red Raiders with eight points.
AT RIDGWAY Cameron County (28)
Allison 3 0-1 8, Lewis 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 2 0-0 6, Farren 2 0-0 4, Beer 0 2-2 2. Totals:
11 2-3 28
Ridgway (34)Benninger 4 1-2 9, Gustafson 2 0-0 5, Panebianco 2 0-0 5, Sorg 4 0-0 11, Beeler 0 2-2 2. Totals:
13 3-4 34 Cameron County 4 11 18 28 Ridgway 6 17 22 34
Three-point goals: CC 4 (Allison 2, Shaffer 2), Ridgway 5 (Sorg 3, Panebianco, Gustafson); Total fouls: CC 19, Ridgway 15; fouled out:
Allison (CC)
Kane 53, Brockway 37
BROCKWAY — Four double-digit scorers fueled Kane in a victory over Brockway, as the Wolves were able to run away from the Rovers in the second half.
Dane Anderson scored a team-high 15 points for Kane, also added five steals and three rebounds. Ricky Zampogna had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Landon Darr recorded 10 points, five rebounds and two assists and Scott Szymanski tacked on 10 points.
AT BROCKWAY Kane (53)
Anderson 3 8-14 15, Darr 4 1-2 10, Zampogna 5 0-8 10, Szymanski 4 3-4 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, Paul 1 0-0 2, Wensel 1 0-0 3. Totals:
19 13-28 53
Brockway (37)Crawford 2 1-2 5, Carlson 6 4-4 16, Demonte 0 1-2 1, Yahner 4 1-2 9, Grienesen 2 1-3 5, Wilcox 0 1-5 1. Totals:
14 9-16 37
Kane 17 20 32 53 Brockway 5 16 22 37
Three-point goals: Kane 2 (Darr, Wensel), Brockway (); Total fouls: Kane 15, Brockway 25; fouled out:
Yahner (Brockway)
Austin 68, Northern Potter 48
ULYSSES — Dawson Hooftallen racked up 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist, as Austin’s offense got hot in the second half to down Northern Potter.
Jacob Hooftallen added 16 points for the Panthers, while Keaton Shupe scored 13 points and Hunter Bundy scored 10. Nolan Smith led NoPo with 14 points and Malachi Lewis scored 10.
AT ULYSSES Austin (68)
J. Hooftallen 5 6-12 16, Bundy 5 0-0 10, Shupe 5 1-2 13, D. Hooftallen 6 0-2 12, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Stuckey 3 2-3 10, Ogden 2 0-1 4. Totals:
26 9-20 68 Northern Potter (48)
Kicklighter 0 0-1 0, Daniels 3 2-2 9, Kibbe 3 0-0 7, Cady 2 0-1 4, Smith 5 4-5 14, Furhrer 2 0-0 4, Lewis 3 3-4 10. Totals:
20 7-15 68 Austin 14 30 52 68 Northern Potter 13 32 40 48
Three-point goals: Austin 5 (Shupe 2, Stuckey 2, Nelson), NoPo 3 (Daniels, Kibbe, Lewis); Total fouls: Austin 11, NoPo 18; fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16
JOHNSONBURG — Tori Newton scored 13 points and Lucy Klawhun added 11, leading Elk County Catholic over Johnsonburg.
Syd Alexander tacked on seven points for ECC, which picked up its first Allegheny Mountain League North win of the year.
AT JOHNSONBURG Elk County Catholic (50)
Straub 3 0-0 6, T. Newton 4 5-6 13, Alexander 3 1-2 7, Mouer 2 0-0 4, Klawhun 4 1-3 11, Pistner 1 0-0 2, Emmert 1 0-0 2, Hasselman 0 2-2 2, P. Newton 1 2-2 4. Totals:
19 11-16 50 Johnsonburg (16)
Casilio 1 0-0 3, Brechtel 0 2-2 2, Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Lindberg 2 0-0 4, Meyers 1 0-0 3, Notorianni 1 0-0 2. Totals:
6 2-2 16 Elk County Catholic 10 36 46 50 Johnsonburg 8 12 14 16
Three-point goals: ECC 2 (Klawhun 2), Jburg 2 (Casilio, Meyers); Total fouls: ECC 13, Jburg 13; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 55, Kane 20
ST. MARYS — Olivia Eckels and Jayssa Snelick each hit three 3-pointers and combined for 28 points to lead St. Marys over Kane.
Snelick led the way with 17 points, while Eckels tacked on 11. Leah Tigani led the Lady Wolves with six points.
AT ST. MARYS Kane (20)
Jekielek 1 0-0 2, Tigani 3 0-0 6, Tak 1 0-2 2, Sheaffer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 0-2 20
St. Marys (55)Schneider 1 2-2 4, Hanslovan 4 0-0 8, DePrater 2 0-0 4, Catalone 1 2-2 4, Eckels 4 0-2 11, Snelick 7 0-0 17, Caskey 3 0-0 7. Totals:
24 4-6 55 Kane 4 8 14 20 St. Marys 24 37 37 55
Three-point goals: Kane (), St. Marys 7 (Eckels 3, Snelick 3, Caskey); Total fouls: Kane 8, St. Marys 3; fouled out:
None.
JV: St. Marys 25, Kane 21