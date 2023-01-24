SMETHPORT — The Smethport girls basketball fell to Ridgway at home, 39-26, as it searched for a way to battle the Lady Elkers’ size as well as its own injuries.
Ridgway funneled the ball into the paint early, feeding dual-threat forward Jenna Kasmierski, who ended the first quarter in double-digit scoring in the first quarter alone. After finding themselves down early, the Lady Hubbers, who were without six of their players due to injury, failed to find a way to fight back into the game.
“The biggest difficulty was Ridgway’s size inside early on. Kasmierski made an impact on the game early in the first quarter with her ability in the paint,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman. “In the second half we went into a triangle-and-two to double her on the block and we held her to two points compared to 10 in the first half.”
Elizabeth Hungiville led the Lady Hubbers in scoring with a game-high 16 points while also picking up 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal. For the Lady Elkers, Kasmierski ended with 14 points while Gabby Amacher scored 11 points in the win.
“Our main area of focus is to just be able to generate some more offense and get some continuity on offense. Obviously we have to be able to put up more than 24 points a game, that seems to be our average,” said Goodman. “Going forward we need to develop some more continuity on offense.”
AT SMETHPORT Ridgway (39)
Kasmierski 7 0-0 14, Amacher 4 2-3 11, Ellenberger 3 0-0 6, Vargas 3 0-2 6, Bon 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 18 2-5 39
Smethport (26)Hungiville 7 1-1 16, Goodamn 2 0-0 6, Lutz 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 11 1-1 26 Ridgway 14 27 33 39 Smethport 5 10 17 26
Three-point goals: Rway 1 (Amacher), Smethport 3 (Goodman 2, Hungiville); Total fouls: Rway 4, Smethport 8; fouled out:
None.
Johnsonburg 53, Cameron County 25
JOHNSONBURG — Maria Casilio’s game-high 16 points powered Johnsonburg to a commanding victory over Cameron County.
Cadence Brechtel added 15 points and Ella Lindberg scored 12 for Jburg, while CC was led by Renee Earle’s seven points.
AT JOHNSONBURG Cameron County (25)
Hilfiger 1 0-4 2, Lorenzo 1 2-2 5, Umble 0 2-5 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Spaeth 1 1-2 3, Abriatis 1 0-0 2, R. Earle 3 1-1 7, T. Earle 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 9 6-16 25
Johnsonburg (53)Casilio 7 0-0 16, Brechtel 6 0-0 15, Dunworth 2 1-2 5, Lindberg 6 0-2 12, Myers 1 0-0 2, Grunthaner 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 23 1-4 53 Cameron County 0 7 17 25 Johnsonburg 19 28 48 53
Three-point goals: CC 1 (Lorenzo), Jburg 5 (Casilio 2, Brechtel 3); Total fouls: CC 5, Jburg 17; fouled out:
None.
ULYSSES — The Otto-Eldred boys played old school Monday evening, feeding their forwards in a dominant victory over Northern Potter.
Brax Caldwell scored 19 points and Shene Thomas poured in 14 for the Terrors, combining to lead the effort in the paint. Manning Splain scored 24 points for O-E and Austin Cousins tacked on 12.
AT ULYSSES Otto-Eldred (79)
Splain 9 3-4 24, Maholic 2 0-0 5, Cousins 6 0-0 12, Francis 1 1-1 3, Caldwell 9 1-3 19, Thomas 7 0-0 14, VanScoter 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 35 5-8 79
Northern Potter (29)Kibble 1 0-0 2, Dady 2 3-8 7, Smith 2 2-3 7, E. Fuhrer 4 2-4 10, G. Fuhrer 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 10 8-17 29 Otto-Eldred 31 48 70 79 Norhtern Potter 7 12 20 29
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Splain 3, Maholic), NoPo 1 (Smith); Total fouls: O-E 15, NoPo 10; fouled out: None.