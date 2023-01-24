SMETHPORT — The Smethport girls basketball fell to Ridgway at home, 39-26, as it searched for a way to battle the Lady Elkers’ size as well as its own injuries.

Ridgway funneled the ball into the paint early, feeding dual-threat forward Jenna Kasmierski, who ended the first quarter in double-digit scoring in the first quarter alone. After finding themselves down early, the Lady Hubbers, who were without six of their players due to injury, failed to find a way to fight back into the game.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos