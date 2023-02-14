ST MARYS — Jenna Kasmierski and Gabby Amacher led the way as the Ridgway girls basketball team added another win to its season, downing out-of-conference opponent Coudersport, 45-34.
Playing at St. Marys Area thanks to the water damage sustained at the Ridgway Middle-High gymnasium, the Lady Elkers faced an equal opponent early. Throughout the first two quarters, the Lady Elkers led the way narrowly, finding themselves with a slim three-point lead at halftime. However, the Lady Falcons took a lead after the third quarter. This is where Kasmierski took over, scoring nine of the Lady Elkers’ 16 fourth quarter points and sealing a win.
Kasmierski’s final quarter efforts landed her at a game-high 21 points. Alongside her was Amacher, who also finished in double-digit scoring with 13 points. For the Lady Falcons, Olivia Fink led the offensive production with nine points, followed closely by Bel Porterfield’s eight points and Hallie Rigas’ seven.
AT ST MARYS Coudersport (34) Fink 3 3-6 9, Porterfield 2 2-2 8, Rigas 2 1-2 7, Chambers 1 1-3 4, Myers 2 0-0 4, Dunn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-13 34 Ridgway (45) Kasmierski 9 0-1 21, Amacher 5 0-0 13, Ellenberger 3 1-2 7, Vargas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 1-3 45 Coudersport 10 19 30 34 Ridgway 12 22 29 45 Three-point goals: Coudy 5 (Porterfield 2, Rigas 2, Chambers), Rway 6 (Kasmierski 3, Amacher 3); Total fouls: Coudy 4, Rway 11; fouled out: None.
COUDERSPORT — Playing a conference game that was postponed from earlier in the season, the Gators were able to earn North Tier League win number 12 with a wire-to-wire win over Coudy.
Braylon Button led the Gators in scoring, finishing with 10 points while Drew Evens and Jett Ruding each scored six points. For the Falcons, Dylan Howard scored a team-high seven points, followed by Andy Chen with six points.
AT COUDERSPORT Port Allegany (32) Button 4 2-4 10, Funk 2 0-0 4, Evens 2 0-0 6, Ruding 2 1-2 6, Moses 1 0-0 2, Archer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-6 32 Coudersport (21) Roessner 1 0-0 3, Batson 1 0-0 2, Chen 2 0-0 6, Howard 3 0-0 7, Vanwhy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 0-0 21 Por Allegany 10 14 23 32 Coudersport 7 13 16 21 Three-point goals: Port 3 (Evens 2, Ruding), Coudy 5 (Chen 2, Roessner, Howard, Vanwhy); Total fouls: Port 5, Coudy 8; fouled out: None.
EMPORIUM — St. Marys’ offensive firepower could not be stopped, let alone matched, as the Dutch took down the Red Raiders on the road, with five Dutchmen ending in double digit scoring.
While they found themselves down on the scoreboard after the first quarter, St. Marys responded with a rapid and efficient offense that aimed to bury Cameron County. In the next three quarters, the Dutchmen would outscore the Red Raiders 63-37, with shots falling from all around the court.
Tanner Fox led St. Marys in scoring, posting 19 points while Ben Paul finished with 13 and Charlie Coudriet and Quinn Gavazzi each scoring 12 points. Anthony Nedzinski would be the fifth Red Raider to end with double-digit points, tallying 11 in the out-of-conference win.
Ryan Shaffer desperately tried to keep CC in striking range, knocking down six 3-pointers throughout the game to give him a game-high 20 points. Camdyn Allison scored 15 points in the loss.
AT EMPORIUM St. Marys (74) Fox 8 3-4 19, Paul 5 3-6 13, Coudriet 5 2-2 12, Gavazzi 4 1-1 12, Nedzinski 5 0-0 11, Mertz 1 0-0 3, Catalone 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 9-11 74 Cameron County (51) Shaffer 7 0-0 20, Allison 3 9-10 15, Smith 2 2-2 7, Baughman 2 0-0 4, Beer 1 0-0 3, Knoke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-12 51 St. Marys 11 32 55 74 Cameron County 14 22 32 51 Three-point goals: St. Marys 5 (Gavazzi 3, Nedzinski, Mertz), CC 8 (Shaffer 6, Smith, Beer); Total fouls: St. Marys 12, CC 13; fouled out: None.
Cameron County 19, Smethport 15
EMPORIUM — Despite Jack Sherry’s nine points, the Smethport junior high basketball squad lost a close one to Cameron County.
Alongside Sherry, Drake Umstead scored four points and Cordell Baker ended with two points.
Lawson Wetzel led the Falcons with nine points in the team’s fourth win of the season. Oswayo Valley’s Leelynn Welch scored a game-high 10 points.
Cameron County 21, Smethport 15
Abbey Ayers scored 14 points for the Hubbers during the loss to Cameron County.