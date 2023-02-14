wrap

Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski (34) and Coudersport’s Olivia Fink (20) fight for position during Monday’s non-conference, high school girls basketball game. Kasmierski poured in 21 points in a Lady Elker victory.

ST MARYS — Jenna Kasmierski and Gabby Amacher led the way as the Ridgway girls basketball team added another win to its season, downing out-of-conference opponent Coudersport, 45-34.

Playing at St. Marys Area thanks to the water damage sustained at the Ridgway Middle-High gymnasium, the Lady Elkers faced an equal opponent early. Throughout the first two quarters, the Lady Elkers led the way narrowly, finding themselves with a slim three-point lead at halftime. However, the Lady Falcons took a lead after the third quarter. This is where Kasmierski took over, scoring nine of the Lady Elkers’ 16 fourth quarter points and sealing a win.

