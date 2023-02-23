ST MARYS — With the game decided in the final possessions, the Ridgway boys basketball team was able to find the bottom of the net with a last second layup, securing a 35-33 win over Redbank Valley and the Elkers’ place in the next round of the District 9 Class 2A Tournament.
While the Elkers and the Bulldogs did not see each other throughout the regular season, these two teams are all but unfamiliar. Two years ago, they met in the quarterfinals, where Ridgway bounced the Bulldogs from the playoffs. A year later, they faced off once again in the postseason, however, this time it was in the title game. Once again, the Elkers came out victorious as well as champions.
“Redbank is a lot like us, similar size school, similar town, and they have a lot of good players and we have a lot of good players. It seems to be a nice 2A rivalry,” said Ridgway head coach Eric Herzing. “It’s a classic Redbank-Ridgway matchup, and if I had to bet, I’d say we’ll see them again next year.”
The Elkers came out a step ahead, finding baskets inside and out. While the Bulldogs knocked down a triple in their first possession, they then went scoreless for several minutes. In that time, driving and then dishing to their men underneath, the Elkers tacked on nine points and held a six-point lead.
RV eventually rallied with a flurry of threes, starting with Braylon Wagner’s shot with 2:30 left in the quarter. Following that, the Bulldogs forced a miss and hit another 3-pointer to tie the game. Eager to end the quarter on top, the Elkers knocked down a triple and then scored in transition to go up five. The Bulldogs hit a last second jump shot, but still faced a 14-11 deficit after one.
Ridgway kept the intensity up going into the second, once again opening with an unanswered run, this time 4-0. On defense, the Elkers’ pesky and prodding hands clogged passing lanes and trapped ball handlers, grinding the Bulldogs offense to a halt. When they were able to get looks, Redbank fired relentlessly from beyond the arc with little results early.
However, after three scoreless minutes, the shots began to fall for the Bulldogs. Hitting back-to-back threes, RV cut the lead to just one point before a steal and score gave them a 19-18 lead with just two minutes left in the half.
“We were getting layups in the back of the zone. We saw that we might be able to attack that and we knew Alex Merritt would be open there,” said Herzing. “We were going forward, but as the game got closer and pressure ramped up, we started going backwards and Redbank pounced on that.”
While they gave up several consecutive turnovers in their final possessions, the Elkers were finally able to strike back, hitting a mid-range jump shot to take the lead back before the end of the half.
Coming out of the break, both team’s offenses were fine tuned and ready. Looking low early, the Bulldogs and the Elkers scored tick-for-tack as the lead changed hands several times early. The Bulldogs were able to find their rhythm, going on a 7-1 run to take a five-point advantage with just three minutes left but a successful and-one opportunity from Ridgway cut the lead to just two with one quarter left.
“Going into the fourth, the message was we had to go get it. This is playoff basketball,” said Herzing. “High school sports are about handling adversity. We knew we would have the chances. I told them, ‘don’t quit and keep attacking.’”
Points were hard to come by in the fourth as both teams duked it out with their respective defenses. Both enforcing a full-court-press, turnovers were constant as the Elkers and the Bulldogs frantically raced up court. Neither team scored for five minutes before Ridgway drew a foul and entered the bonus, resulting in a split trip that brought the score to 32-31.
A split trip at the line from the Bulldogs pushed their lead to two, however Ridgway responded with a jumper on the very next play, tying the game at 33 with just 1:45 left. Once again, the teams focused on defensive stops and neither could find a basket coming down the final stretch.
With under a minute remaining, the Elkers were able to force a turnover, failing to convert in transition yet retaining possession with 34 seconds left. After a timeout to regroup, the Elkers burned the clock for the final shot.
Aaron Sorg drove to the basket, collapsing the defense before threading a pass to a wide open Merritt under the rim, who capitalized on the most important shot of the night. Without a timeout, the Bulldogs raced up court, finding a decent look that just did not go in. With that miss, Redbank’s season had ended, losing for a third straight year to their budding rivals.
Merritt led the Elkers in scoring, finishing with a game-high 16 points while Sorg ended with nine points in the win. For the Bulldogs, Mason Clouse, Breckin Minich and Wagner each scored seven points.
“Our team loves playing basketball and this was a ‘no tomorrow’ mentality,” said Herzing. “Now we have another week at least, and we are happy to be able to get in the gym, keep spending time together, keep being a basketball team and keep making memories.”
AT ST MARYS Redbank Valley (33)
Minich 2 2-2 7, Wagner 3 0-0 7, M. Clouse 2 1-2 7, Ortz 3 0-2 6, Fricko 1 0-0 3, O. Clouse 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 12 3-6 33
Ridgway (35)Merritt 6 4-5 16, Sorg 4 0-0 9, Gustafson 2 1-2 5, Benninger 2 0-0 5. Totals
: 14 5-7 35 Redbank Valley 11 19 30 33 Ridgway 14 20 28 35
Three-point goals: RV 6 (M. Clouse 2, O. Clouse, Fricko, Wagner, Minich), Rway 2 (Sorg, Benninger); Total fouls: RV 10, Rway 13; fouled out: None.