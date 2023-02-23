ST MARYS — With the game decided in the final possessions, the Ridgway boys basketball team was able to find the bottom of the net with a last second layup, securing a 35-33 win over Redbank Valley and the Elkers’ place in the next round of the District 9 Class 2A Tournament.

While the Elkers and the Bulldogs did not see each other throughout the regular season, these two teams are all but unfamiliar. Two years ago, they met in the quarterfinals, where Ridgway bounced the Bulldogs from the playoffs. A year later, they faced off once again in the postseason, however, this time it was in the title game. Once again, the Elkers came out victorious as well as champions.

