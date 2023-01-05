PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany and Northern Potter girls basketball teams have both already frustrated opponents this season with their defense.
Wednesday evening, however, it was Port’s 3-point shooting that pushed the Lady Gators ahead in the second half. Port combined to hit seven shots from distance, in turn distancing itself from NoPo in a North Tier League showdown.
Evin Stauffer posted 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, leading a 44-35 victory for the Lady Gators. Kayleigha Dowell added seven points, six rebounds and four assists, Ella Moses totaled five points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Brynn Evens pulled down seven rebounds to go with her five points.
Rebecca Martin fell just short of a double-double for NoPo, posting nine points and nine rebounds. Reagan Slawson added five points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Kayden Brown chipped in with seven points and four assists.
AT PORT ALLEGANY
Northern Potter (35)
Chapman 2 0-0 5, Cady 3 0-0 6, Brown 3 1-2 7, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Haynes 0 1-2 1, Slawson 2 1-2 5, Martin 3 1-2 9. Totals: 15 4-8 35
Port Allegany (44)
Stauffer 5 3-5 16, Nelson 2 1-1 6, Moses 2 0-0 5, Dowell 2 4-5 7, Evens 2 0-0 5, Baxten 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 9-14 44
Northern Potter 6 14 25 35
Port Allegany 5 18 36 44
Three-point goals: NoPo 1 (Chapman), Port 7 (Stauffer 3, Nelson, Moses, Dowell, Evens); Total fouls: NoPo 12, Port 13; fouled out: None.
Smethport 48, Cameron County 23
SMETHPORT — After frustrating Cameron County’s offense early, Smethport had plenty of its own firepower Wednesday, as Abbie Lutz and Jaidyn Goodman combined for 31 points in a victory over Cameron County.
Lutz had 16 points and five steals to go with Goodman’s 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“It seemed like we came out and set the tone early on with our press,” Smethport head coach Chad Goodman said. “That got (CC) a little out of sync and got us some transition buckets. I thought that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Elizabeth Hungiville helped run the Lady Hubber offense with seven assists, five steals and 16 rebounds to go with her six points. Aaralyn Robinson led CC with seven points.
“It was good to see our team play four good quarters of basketball for what seems like the first time this season,” Chad Goodman said. “We got some balanced scoring, which is hopefully something we can take forward.”
AT SMETHPORT
Cameron County (23)
Hilfiger 2 0-0 4, Rowan 0 0-2 0, Lorenzo 0 1-2 1, Robinson 3 1-2 7, Speath 2 0-2 6, Abriatis 1 0-0 2, R. Earle 0 1-4 1, T. Earle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3-10 23
Smethport (48)
Lutz 6 1-7 16, Hungiville 3 0-3 6, Goodman 6 0-1 15, Alfieri 3 2-3 9, Learn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-14 48
Cameron County 5 9 12 23
Smethport 10 21 38 48
Three-point goals: CC 2 (Speath), Smethport 7 (Lutz 3, Goodman 3, Alfieri); Total fouls: CC 11, Smethport 12; fouled out: None.
Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15
DUKE CENTER — Katie Sheeler erupted for 28 points, four assists and six steals, hitting seven 3-pointers along the way, as Otto-Eldred won big over Galeton.
Anna Merry turned in a big performance of her own with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Bri Heller added eight rebounds and four steals to go with her four points, while Heidi Gordon had two points and four rebounds.
AT DUKE CENTER
Galeton (15)
Rohrbaugh 2 1-3 6, Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Reigle 2 0-05, Basil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 0-1 15
Otto-Eldred (57)
Merry 6 1-2 16, Close 2 0-0 6, Sheeler 10 1-1 28, Bell 0 1-2 1, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Heller 0 4-6 4. Totals: 19 7-11 57
Galeton 4 9 12 15
Otto-Eldred 27 45 56 57
Three-point goals: Galeton 2 (Rohrbaugh, Reigle), O-E 12 (Sheeler 7, Merry 3, Close 2); Total fouls: Galeton 10, O-E 5; fouled out: None.
Coudersport 32, Oswayo Valley 20
SHINGLEHOUSE — Emma Chambers scored 11 points to lead Coudersport over Oswayo Valley, as the Lady Falcons out-scored OV 11-4 in the fourth quarter.
Sierra Myers added eight points for Coudy and Hailee Rigas scored seven. Makenna Manning led OV with 11 points.
AT COUDERSPORT
Oswayo Valley (20)
George 0 0-2 0, West 2 2-4 7, Manning 5 1-3 11, Enty 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 3-11 20
Coudersport (32)
Porterfield 2 0-0 4, Rigas 3 0-0 7, Chambers 4 2-2 11, Ruter 1 0-0 2, Myers 4 0-2 8. Totals: 14 2-6 32
Oswayo Valley 4 7 16 20
Coudersport 9 15 21 32
Three-point goals: OV 1 (West), Coudy 2 (Rigas, Chambers); Total fouls: OV 10, Coudy 8; fouled out: None.
JV: CC won.
Johnsonburg 37, Austin 34
JOHNSONBURG — Ella Lindberg’s 18-point performance powered Johnsonburg over Austin in a non-league thriller.
Cadence Brechtel added nine points for the Ramettes, while Ella Brewer led Austin with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Isabella Rees had eight steals and eight rebounds while Lily Clinger had seven points, five rebounds and five steals for Austin.
AT JOHNSONBURG
Austin (34)
Brewer 9 0-0 19, Welsh 2 1-2 5, Rees 1 1-3 3, Clinger 3 1-5 7. Totals: 15 3-10 34
Johnsonburg (37)
Casilio 2 0-2 4, Brechtel 1 7-12 9, Lindberg 8 1-4 18, Myers 1 0-0 2, Notorianni 1 0-0 2, Grunthaner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-18 37
Austin 8 16 25 34
Johnsonburg 12 21 29 37
Three-point goals: Austin 1 (Brewer), Jburg 0; Total fouls: Austin 12, Jburg 11; fouled out: None.
BOYS
Oil City 48, Bradford 29
OIL CITY — Three double-digit scorers sank Bradford and powered Oil City to an inter-district victory.
Chase Wineberg led Bradford with 10 points and Brendan Warner added eight.
AT OIL CITY
Bradford (29)
Johnson 1 1-2 3, Franz 2 0-0 6, Warner 3 0-0 8, Wineberg 3 4-6 10, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 5-10 29
Oil City (48)
Highfield 4 1-1 11, Knox 2 0-0 4, Stephens 2 0-0 4, VanWormer 4 0-0 11, Donald 3 4-5 10. Totals: 15 5-6 48
Bradford 5 11 18 29
Oil City 11 23 36 48
Three-point goals: Bradford (Franz 2, Warner 2), OC 5 (VanWormer 3, Highfield 2); Total fouls: Bradford 10, OC 11; fouled out: None.