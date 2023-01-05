wrap

Port Allegany’s Kayleigha Dowell (23) reaches for a rebound through a group of Northern Potter defenders. Dowell and the Lady Gators topped NoPo, 44-35, in Wednesday North Tier League girls basketball action.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany and Northern Potter girls basketball teams have both already frustrated opponents this season with their defense.

Wednesday evening, however, it was Port’s 3-point shooting that pushed the Lady Gators ahead in the second half. Port combined to hit seven shots from distance, in turn distancing itself from NoPo in a North Tier League showdown.

