DUBOIS — A quarterfinal trip to DuBois Central Catholic is no easy task.
That’s what the Port Allegany girls basketball team was tasked with Thursday in the District 9 Class A playoffs.
The Lady Gators (19-4) came in with high hopes, but early foul trouble spelled their doom in a game that got away at the end. DCC (13-11) defended its home court with a 54-30 victory, dropping Port to the consolation bracket.
“We played hard but couldn’t overcome early foul trouble,” said Port coach Jamie Evens, whose team played most of the second and third quarters with three freshmen on the court. “It was an 8-10 point game most of the way until we had to start taking chances in the fourth quarter.”
Ella Moses finished with six points, three assists and three steals for Port. Brynn Evens had seven rebounds to go with four points, Kayleigha Dowell scored nine points and Evin Stauffer added six points, four rebounds and three steals.
“We’ll re-group and get ready to host a game on Monday,” Jamie Evens said. “Our goal is still to win the next two and play a state playoff game.”
AT DUBOIS Port Allegany (30)
Stauffer 1 4-4 6, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Moses 2 2-5 6, Errick 1 0-0 2, Dowell 3 1-2 9, Evens 1 2-5 4. Totals
: 9 9-16 30
DuBois Central Catholic (54)Berta 3 3-4 11, Hanes 2 0-0 5, Risser 3 4-6 10, Jacob 4 1-2 9, Elnsky 2 0-0 4, Frank 6 3-4 15. Totals
: 20 11-16 54 Port Allegany 8 15 25 30 DuBois Catholic 11 23 34 54
Three-point goals: Port 3 (Dowell 2, Nelson), DCC 3 (Berta 2, Hanes); Total fouls: Port 16, DCC 15; fouled out: None.
North Clarion 49, Ridgway 33
TIONESTA — Gabby Amacher’s 14-point effort wasn’t enough for Ridgway, which fell at North Clarion.
The Lady Elkers will next meet Clarion in an elimination game.
AT TIONESTA Ridgway (33)
Kasmierski 2 4-6 8, Amacher 5 0-0 14, Ellenberger 2 2-2 10, Vargas 1 1-3 4, Bon 0 1-6 1. Totals
: 10 8-17 33
North Clarion (49)M. McFarland 1 3-4 5, Bauer 2 3-3 7, Greenawalt 2 1-2 7, E. McFarland 1 0-0 3, Hartle 3 0-1 6, Steinman 5 1-1 11, Lutz 5 0-0 10. Totals
: 19 8-11 49 Ridgway 2 11 22 33 North Clarion 11 27 34 49
Three-point goals: Rway 5 (Amacher 4, Vargas), NC 3 (Greenawalt 2, McFarland); Total fouls: Rway 15, NC 12; fouled out: None.
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
St. Marys 44, Clearfield 27
DUBOIS — Scoring by committee, St. Marys was able to earn its ticket to the Class 4A finals with a comfortable win over Clearfield.
The Lady Dutch (18-6) hit the gas early, outscoring their opponent in the first quarter and holding the lead for the rest of the game. Points did not come easily for Clearfield (10-12), as only two players scored over two points.
Izzy Catalone’s 12 points led the St. Marys in the win, while Olivia Eckels and Alexa Schneider each scored eight points. For the Lady Bison, Hanna Glunt carried the offensive load with 11 points and Mia Helsel tallied eight points.
St. Marys will move on to face Punxsutawney in the title match.
AT DUBOIS St. Marys (44)
Schneider 2 3-5 8, Hanslovan 1 1-2 3, DePrater 1 0-1 3, Catalone 4 0-1 12, Eckels 3 0-0 8, Snelick 4 1-4 9, Caskey 1 1-3 3. Totals
: 16 6-16 44
Clearfield (27) Glunt 3 3-5 11, Helsel 3 0-0 8, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-2 2, Ryen 1 0-0 2, Evilsizer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-7 27 St. Marys 17 23 39 44 Clearfield 8 13 18 27 Three-point goals: St. Marys 6 (Catalone 3, Eckels 2, DePrater), Clearfield 4 (Glunt 2, Helsel 2); Total fouls: St. Marys 8, Clearfield 18; fouled out:None.
BOYS
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
St. Marys 41, Punxsutawney 31
DUBOIS — Tanner Fox and Charlie Coudriet’s combined 29 points lifted the Dutchmen over the Chucks, securing St. Marys place in the Class 4A finals and a shot at a District 9 title.
The offensive load for the Dutch (11-12) was carried by Fox, who scored 15 points, and Coudriet, who ended just behind him with 14 points. Alongside them was Ben Paul and Quinn Gavazzi who each scored four points.
For the Chucks (7-15), Noah Weaver ended with 10 points while Jimmie Neese scored eight points in the loss.
The Dutch will advance to play Clearfield on Friday, March 3 at PennWest Clarion.
AT DUBOIS St. Marys (41) Fox 7 0-0 15, Coudreit 7 0-0 14, Paul 0 4-4 4, Gavazzi 1 1-2 4, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Nedzinski 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 7-8 41 Punxsutawney (31) Weaver 4 2-5 10, Neese 3 2-2 8, Heigley 2 0-0 6, Presloid 1 0-0 3, Hallman 1 0-0 2, Kergersky 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 6-9 31 St. Marys 11 18 33 41 Punxsutawney 2 10 19 31 Three-point goals: St. Marys 2 (Fox, Gavazzi), Punxsy 3 (Heighley 2, Presloid); Total fouls: St. Marys 11, Punxsy 11; fouled out: None.
BOYS JUNIOR HIGH
Coudersport 41, Austin 22
Lawson Wetzel had 17 points and John Lawton added 11 more to lead the Falcons. Tymber Nichols and Luke Fowler each scored eight to lead the Panthers.