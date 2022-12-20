smethport

Smethport’s Elizabeth Hungiville (22) dribbles through the Northern Potter defense. NoPo bested the Lady Hubbers, 33-24, in Monday girls hoops action.

 Photo by Molly Anderson

COUDERSPORT — There were no frills about it.

Port Allegany and Coudersport played even through a 32-minute long defensive battle Monday evening. It would take overtime to separate two of the North Tier League’s better girls basketball teams, and after an extra stanza, the Lady Gators gutted out a big, 30-29, early-season victory.

