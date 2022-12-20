COUDERSPORT — There were no frills about it.
Port Allegany and Coudersport played even through a 32-minute long defensive battle Monday evening. It would take overtime to separate two of the North Tier League’s better girls basketball teams, and after an extra stanza, the Lady Gators gutted out a big, 30-29, early-season victory.
Ella Moses scored 10 points and Leigha Nelson knocked down a big 3-pointer in overtime, helping the Lady Gators over Coudy.
“That was two teams playing solid defense,” Port head coach Jamie Evens said. “It was a battle all night long. Coudy dominated the boards, quite frankly, but we kept digging in and limiting their opportunities. Two good defensive teams battling it out.”
Moses also pulled down eight rebounds on the night, while Brynn Evens recorded six rebounds and four blocks to go with her five points and Evin Stauffer turned in eight rebounds and three assists. Kayleigha Dowell sank 3-of-4 free throw attempts in the extra period.
Sierra Myers led Coudy with 11 points.
“We’re still young and these are games we need to learn from,” Jamie Evens said. “We really grew this summer; we played a lot of basketball. They’ve had time together, they’re gelling on the court and they’re good teammates. (This was) a big win that’s going to matter at the end of the year.”
AT COUDERSPORT Port Allegany (30)
Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 1-2 4, Moses 3 3-6 10, Dowell 3 3-7 9, Evens 1 3-6 5. Totals: 9 10-21 30
Coudersport (29) Porterfield 2 0-0 5, Rigas 2 0-1 5, Chambers 2 1-3 5, Fink 1 1-2 3, Myers 4 3-4 11. Totals: 11 5-10 29 Port Allegany 6 12 16 24 30 Coudersport 8 8 20 24 29 Three-point goals: Port 2 (Nelson, Moses), Coudy (); Total fouls: Port 15, Coudy 19; fouled out: Myers (Coudy)
Northern Potter 33, Smethport 24
SMETHPORT — Despite Elizabeth Hungiville’s 18 point and 17 rebound performance, Smethport fell to Northern Potter’s consistant shooting.
Alongside Hungiville was Jocelyn Alfieri, who grabbed seven rebounds off the glass, came away with four steals and knocked down the Lady Hubbers sole 3-pointer.
For NoPo, Rebecca Martin led the offensive charge with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kayden Brown scored five points as well as grabbing eight rebounds and six steals.
“To start off, we knew we were short-handed without Abbie Lutz. We knew we were up against a wall,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman. “Overall our defensive effort was tremendous. That was the plan coming in. Our defensive effort gave us a chance.”
AT SMETHPORT Northern Potter (33)
Chapman 2 0-0 5, Cady 2 0-2 4, Brown 2 1-3 5, Hanes 1 0-0 2, 2 2-3 6, Martin 4 2-4 11. Totals: 13 5-12 33
Smethport (24) Hungiville 6 6-9 18, Goodman 0 2-3 2, Burt 0 0-1 0, Conn 0 1-2 1, Alfieri 1 0-0 3. Totals: 7 9-15 24 Northern Potter 9 15 23 33 Smethport 3 15 18 24 Three-point goals: NoPo 6 (Martin 3, Chapman 3), Smethport 1 (Alfieri); Total fouls: NoPo 16, Smethport 16; fouled out: Goodman (Smethport)
Austin 35,
Cameron County 26
AUSTIN — Lilly Clinger led Austin to a win against Cameron County with her 12-point performance and three rebounds. Aubree Lorenzo was able to keep Cameron County in the game and competitive with 14 points, but could not close the gap.
AT AUSTIN Cameron County (26)
Lorenzo 4 3-4 14, Rowan 1 2-2 4, Spaeth 1 2-4 4, Umble 1 0-0 3, Earle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 8-12 26
Austin (35) Clinger 5 2-2 12, Brewer 4 0-0 9, Rees 4 0-3 8, McKeirnan 2 1-2 5, Horton 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 4-9 35 Cameron County 11 17 24 26 Austin 5 18 22 35 Three-point goals: CC 4 (Lorenzo 3, Umble), Austin 1 (Brewer); Total fouls: CC 11, Austin 8; fouled out: none
St. Marys 48, Brockway 6
ST. MARYS — With the help of shots from deep, St. Marys won in blowout fashion over Brockway. Izzy Catalone, who sunk three shots from deep, led St. Marys in scoring with 15 points. Olivia Eckels followed closely behind with 12, hitting two 3-pointers.
AT ST. MARYS Brockway (6)
Ma. Schamder 1 1-2 3, Gelnette 0 1-2 1, So. Schmader 1 0-2 2.Totals: 2 2-6 6
St. Marys (48) Catalone 6 0-0 15, Eckels 4 2-4 12, Snelick 2 1-2 6, Schneider 2 2-2 7, Hanslovan 1 2-4 4, DePrater 1 0-0 2, Casket 1 0-0 2.. Totals: 17 7-12 48 Brockway 1 3 5 6 St. Marys 10 32 37 48 Three-point goals: Brockway 0, St. Marys 7 (Schneider, Catalone 3, Eckels 2, Snelick 1); Total fouls: Brockway 13, St. Marys 4; fouled out: none
Clarion-Limestone 55, Johnsonburg 37
STRATTANVILLE — In a battle of the paint, Johnsonburg fell to Clarion-Limestone despite Cadence Brechtel’s team-high 12 points.
Behind Brechtel, Emma Myers scored seven points and Maria Casilio scored six points.
AT STRATTANVILLE Johnsonburg (37)
Casilio 3 0-2 6, Brechtel 6 0-0 12, Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Lindberg 3 1-2 7, Myers 2 0-0 4, Grunthaner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 1-4 37 Clarion-Limestone (55)
Mant 4 2-2 10, Leadbetter 2 2-2 6, Cooll 4 1-3 9, Sims 5 1-4 11, Dunn 8 3-4 19. Totals: 23 9-15 55 Johnsonburg 6 16 20 37 Clarion-Limestone 9 19 33 55
Three-point goals: Jburg 0, C-L 0; Total fouls: Jburg 13, C-L 8; fouled out: none
BOYS
Oswayo Valley 61, Hinsdale 38
SHINGLEHOUSE — Cayden Black dropped in 18 points to pace Oswayo Valley in a cross-state boys basketball matchup against Hinsdale on Monday.
Henry Schwartz scored 12 points for Hinsdale.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Hinsdale (39)
Pascucci 4 1-5 9, Brown 3 0-0 8, Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Schwartz 3 6-7 12, Bardon 2 1-4 5, Richards 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 8-18 39.
Oswayo Valley (61) Black 9 0-2 18, Bonney 2 3-5 7, Mauer 2 0-0 4, Resig 1 0-2 2, Skiver 3 0-0 8, Welch 2 1-2 7, Wiley 3 0-0 6, Mertsock 4 1-4 9. Totals: 26 5-15 61. Hinsdale 8 20 32 39 Oswayo Valley 18 34 46 61 Three-point goals: Hinsdale 3 (Brown 2, Richards); OV 4 (Skiver 2, Welch 2). Total fouls: Hinsdale 13, OV 14. Fouled out: None.
‘
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
Oil City 20, Fretz 4 (7th grade)
Fretz 25, Oil City 11 (8th grade)
Evan Troisi scored nine pionts and Carter Roulo added five, helping the Fretz 8th-graders over Oil City.
Miles Hawk scored four points for Fretz in its 7th-grade loss.
Punxsutawney 40, Fretz 16 (7th grade)
Fretz 35, Punxsutawney 23 (8th grade)
Evan Troisi scored 19 points to power the Fretz 8th-graders over Punxsutawney on Friday.
Tarren Reese scored 11 points in the win, while Cole Blatchley added five points. In its 7th-grade loss, Miles Hawk led Fretz with 10 points.